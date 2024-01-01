אלטרנטיבות - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי היוצרים המקוריים של Apache Spark. Databricks צמח מפרויקט AMPLab באוניברסיטת קליפורניה, ברקלי, שהיה מעורב ביצירת Apache Spark, מסגרת מחשוב מבוזרת בקוד פתוח שנבנתה על גבי Scala. Databricks מפתחת פלטפורמה מבוססת אינטרנט לעבודה עם Spark, המספקת ניהול אשכולות אוטומטי ומח...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
ניהול מחברות עבור מדעני נתונים וחוקרים.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku היא חברת בינה מלאכותית (AI) ולמידת מכונה אשר נוסדה בשנת 2013. בדצמבר 2019, Dataiku הודיעה כי CapitalG - קרן ההון סיכון לצמיחה בשלבים מאוחרים הממומנת על ידי Alphabet Inc. - הצטרפה ל-Dataiku כמשקיעה וכי יש לה השיגה מעמד של חד קרן, בשווי של 1.4 מיליארד דולר. Dataiku מעסיקה כיום יותר מ-500 עובדי...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex היא פלטפורמת נתונים מודרנית למדעי נתונים וניתוח נתונים. מחברות שיתופיות, אפליקציות נתונים יפות ואבטחה ברמה ארגונית.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai היא פלטפורמת הייצור המובילה של Full Stack AI, LLM וראייה ממוחשבת למידול נתוני תמונה, וידאו, טקסט ואודיו לא מובנים.
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
אהוב על מדעני נתונים, נשלט על ידי IT. פתרון ה-All-In-One שלך לפיתוח, פריסה וצנרת נתונים בענן מדעי נתונים ו-ML.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
פלטפורמת מסירת הנתונים הפתוחה של Incorta מפשטת את הגישה לנתונים ממערכות ארגוניות מרובות ומורכבות כדי לפתוח את מלוא הערך של נתונים ארגוניים, מה שהופך אותם לזמינים לניתוח. בגיבוי של GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures ו- Sorenson Capital, Incorta מעצימה את החברות החשיבות קדימה לה...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics פועלת כטייס המשנה המהימן שלך לעסקים במטרה להפוך אותך לחכם יותר, מהיר יותר ובטוח יותר בהחלטות מונעות הנתונים שלך. IBM Cognos Analytics מעניקה לכל משתמש - בין אם מדען נתונים, אנליסט עסקי או לא מומחה ל-IT - כוח רב יותר לבצע ניתוחים רלוונטיים באופן שקשור ליעדים ארגוניים. זה מקצר את ...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ מציע גישה דינמית שיתופית לטכנולוגיית סימולציה וניתוח נתונים ומשאבי HPC וענן ניתנים להרחבה, הכל במקום אחד.