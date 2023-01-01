WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Purlem

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Dovetail עוזר לך לאחסן, לנתח ולשתף פעולה במחקר משתמשים במקום אחד, מה שמקל על לראות דפוסים, לגלות תובנות של לקוחות ולהחליט מה לעשות הלאה. הלקוחות שלנו כוללים את Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtworks ו-VMware.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...

elink.io

elink.io

elink.io

בנה כל דבר עם קישורי אינטרנט. ל-elink יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לשמור סימניות ולבנות דפי אינטרנט, ניוזלטרים בדוא"ל, ווידג'טים לאתרי RSS, קישורי ביו חברתי, קירות חברתיים, תוכן אוטומטי ועוד. צור תוכן תוך דקות!

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

דיווח על באגים לא אמור להיות מדע טילים. קבל משוב מהאתר מלקוחות ועמיתים לתוך עוקב הבאגים המועדף עליך, מבלי לשגע מפתחים.

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Short.io הוא מקצר כתובת URL של תווית לבנה שיוצר קישורים קצרים בדומיינים ממותגים. קצר, התאם אישית ושתף כתובות אתרים ממותגות עם הקהל שלך.

Revue

Revue

getrevue.co

בנה קהל נאמן. Revue מקל על סופרים ומוציאים לאור לשלוח עלוני מערכת - ולקבל תשלום.

RocketLink

RocketLink

rocketlink.io

הוסף פיקסלים למיקוד מחדש, קריאה לפעולה מותאמת אישית, דומיינים מותאמים אישית לכל קישור שאתה משתף, התאם אישית את הופעת התמונות הממוזערות של קישורים ומיקוד מחדש את כל מי שלחץ.

Maze

Maze

maze.co

מוצרים מעולים בנויים על הרגלים טובים. הפוך את גילוי המוצר לרציף. אמת את התמונה הגדולה ואת החלטות המוצר היומיומיות עם תובנות משתמשים שכל הצוות שלך יכול לאסוף, לצרוך ולפעול.

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

איסוף נתונים לפי דרישה בשירות עצמי. פרוליפיק עוזרת לך לגייס משתתפי מחקר באיכות גבוהה כדי לקחת חלק במחקר, בסקר או בניסוי שלך.

Radio.co

Radio.co

radio.co

רוצה ליצור תחנת רדיו? הפוך את לוח הזמנים שלך לאוטומטי, שדר בשידור חי ועקוב אחר מאזינים מפלטפורמה אחת קלה לשימוש. ברוכים הבאים ל-Radio.co.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

ניתוח SaaS מקצה לקצה. HockeyStack הוא כלי ניתוח SaaS המאחד נתוני שיווק, מוצר, הכנסות ומכירות כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, כגון LTV של קמפיין, או שיעור הנטישה של כל ערוץ שיווק. אין הגדרה. אין קוד. נסה בחינם

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

קבל החלטות נדל"ן חכמות יותר וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם מודיעין המיקום ותובנות התנועה של Placer.ai.

Viral Loops

Viral Loops

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית והפניית להשקת תחרויות דירוג, הגרלות, תוכניות טרום השקה והפניה.

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.

ShareASale

ShareASale

shareasale.com

שתף פעולה עם ShareASale כדי להפוך לחלק מרשת השיווק השותפים המהימנה שלנו. הרשת שלנו מספקת פתרונות שיווק עבור השותפים שלנו.

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

מחקר UX, נעשה נכון. עם מערכת UX Insights של UserZoom אתה יכול לחפור עמוק יותר, מהר יותר כדי לספק חוויות דיגיטליות מעולות לאורך כל מחזור החיים של פיתוח המוצר.

Intellifluence

Intellifluence

intellifluence.com

Intellifluence הוא שירות שיווק משפיענים המאפשר למותגים ומשפיענים להתחבר, לשתף פעולה ולהגיע ליעדים שלהם.

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy היא חברת תובנות מהדור הבא. מופעל על ידי Gen. AI, פלטפורמת התובנות מקצה לקצה של GetWhy מספקת תובנות צרכניות באיכות הטובה מסוגה במהירות חסרת תקדים ובחלק קטן מהעלות של חברות תובנות מסורתיות. GetWhy מציבה את הרעיון, הקונספט או התוכן השיווקי שלך מול הקהל שלך, ואוסף את תגובת הווידאו שלו לתובנות מעש...

Userbrain

Userbrain

userbrain.com

הגדר את מבחן המשתמש הראשון שלך תוך דקות ספורות, קבל תוצאות ראשונות תוך שעות. Userbrain הוא המסלול המהיר שלך כדי להבין מה עובד עבור המוצר שלך - ומה לא.

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

UXtweak היא פלטפורמת מחקר UX המוכנה לעזור לך בכל האתגרים שאתה מטיל עליה. אם אי פעם תהיתם מה המשתמשים שלכם חושבים ומרגישים לגבי האתר, האפליקציה או אב הטיפוס שלכם, אינכם צריכים לנחש יותר. ישנם כלים רבים זמינים דרך פלטפורמת UXtweak, כולל בדיקת אתרים מורכבת, הקלטת מפגשים, מיון כרטיסים, בדיקת עצים, בדיקו...

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

SummarAIze

SummarAIze

summaraize.com

פי 10 תוכן פודקאסט ווידאו תוך 10 דקות. SummarAIze מייעדת מחדש את התוכן שלך מאודיו ווידאו לפוסטים חברתיים מרתקים וניתנים לשיתוף, תוכן בדוא"ל, סיכומים, ציטוטים ועוד!

Discuss

Discuss

discuss.io

Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.

Optimal Workshop

Optimal Workshop

optimalworkshop.com

בנה חוויות דיגיטליות טובות יותר, מגובה בנתונים. בדוק במהירות ובקלות כל דבר מארכיטקטורת אתרים ועד לעיצוב אבות טיפוס עם חבילת הכלים המיוחדים שלנו למחקר משתמשים.

BrandBucket

BrandBucket

brandbucket.com

שוק השמות המקורי למותג עם למעלה מ-100,000 שמות עסקים שנאספו על ידי מומחים לבחירה. קבל את ה-.com התואם ואת הלוגו, וייעוץ מיתוג חינם מהצוות שלנו.

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

LaunchList

LaunchList

getlaunchlist.com

בנו רשימת המתנה ויראלית של משתמשים מוקדמים. חסוך זמן השקה וקבל הרשמות נוספות למוצר בשלב מוקדם שלך עם רשימות המתנה ויראליות טרום-השקה

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Userback

Userback

userback.io

מס' 1 פלטפורמת משוב למשתמש ויזואלי משוב המשתמש הוא [@#!#+$?%] קשה. זו הסיבה ש-20,000+ צוותי תוכנה בוחרים ב-Userback כדי לבצע אוטומציה, לייעל ולבנות את לולאות המשוב שלהם, מאיסוף ועד סגירה. - העשיר את המשוב באמצעות צילום וידאו בתוך האפליקציה הקשרי וצילום מסך - תעדוף את התכונות והתיקונים שהמשתמשים של...

Netigate

Netigate

netigate.net

Netigate מציעה פתרון מקיף למשוב מלקוחות ועובדים. השג תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וקבל החלטות מונחות נתונים.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO הוא כלי בדיקות A/B המוביל בשוק שחברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות בו לצורך ניסויים ואופטימיזציה של שיעור ההמרה.

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku הוא קבוצה של כלים שיעזרו לך ליצור חווית משתמש בעלת ביצועים גבוהים עם הקלטת מבקרים, מפת חום, ווידג'ט משוב, בדיקות A/B וכו'.

PureSpectrum - Insights

PureSpectrum - Insights

purespectrum.com

PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...

methinks

methinks

methinks.io

methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app

Cambri

Cambri

cambri.io

Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...

Vuepak

Vuepak

vuepak.com

Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...

EthOS

EthOS

ethosapp.com

EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...

VALUE SERP

VALUE SERP

valueserp.com

VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.

Testelium

Testelium

testelium.com

Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.

Corus

Corus

cor.us

The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.

Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken

snappykraken.com

Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!

Scale SERP

Scale SERP

scaleserp.com

Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...

Reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai

reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...

YoHe

YoHe

yohe.io

YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...

Betafi

Betafi

betafi.co

Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...

Field Agent

Field Agent

fieldagent.net

The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...

Remesh

Remesh

remesh.ai

Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.

Publisher Finders

Publisher Finders

publisherfinders.com

Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...

Highlight

Highlight

letshighlight.com

Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...

PlaybookUX

PlaybookUX

playbookux.com

PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.

