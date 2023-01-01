אלטרנטיבות - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail עוזר לך לאחסן, לנתח ולשתף פעולה במחקר משתמשים במקום אחד, מה שמקל על לראות דפוסים, לגלות תובנות של לקוחות ולהחליט מה לעשות הלאה. הלקוחות שלנו כוללים את Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtworks ו-VMware.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...
elink.io
elink.io
בנה כל דבר עם קישורי אינטרנט. ל-elink יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לשמור סימניות ולבנות דפי אינטרנט, ניוזלטרים בדוא"ל, ווידג'טים לאתרי RSS, קישורי ביו חברתי, קירות חברתיים, תוכן אוטומטי ועוד. צור תוכן תוך דקות!
Userfeel
userfeel.com
שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.
Marker.io
marker.io
דיווח על באגים לא אמור להיות מדע טילים. קבל משוב מהאתר מלקוחות ועמיתים לתוך עוקב הבאגים המועדף עליך, מבלי לשגע מפתחים.
dscout
dscout.com
פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io הוא מקצר כתובת URL של תווית לבנה שיוצר קישורים קצרים בדומיינים ממותגים. קצר, התאם אישית ושתף כתובות אתרים ממותגות עם הקהל שלך.
Revue
getrevue.co
בנה קהל נאמן. Revue מקל על סופרים ומוציאים לאור לשלוח עלוני מערכת - ולקבל תשלום.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
הוסף פיקסלים למיקוד מחדש, קריאה לפעולה מותאמת אישית, דומיינים מותאמים אישית לכל קישור שאתה משתף, התאם אישית את הופעת התמונות הממוזערות של קישורים ומיקוד מחדש את כל מי שלחץ.
Maze
maze.co
מוצרים מעולים בנויים על הרגלים טובים. הפוך את גילוי המוצר לרציף. אמת את התמונה הגדולה ואת החלטות המוצר היומיומיות עם תובנות משתמשים שכל הצוות שלך יכול לאסוף, לצרוך ולפעול.
Prolific
prolific.co
איסוף נתונים לפי דרישה בשירות עצמי. פרוליפיק עוזרת לך לגייס משתתפי מחקר באיכות גבוהה כדי לקחת חלק במחקר, בסקר או בניסוי שלך.
Radio.co
radio.co
רוצה ליצור תחנת רדיו? הפוך את לוח הזמנים שלך לאוטומטי, שדר בשידור חי ועקוב אחר מאזינים מפלטפורמה אחת קלה לשימוש. ברוכים הבאים ל-Radio.co.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
ניתוח SaaS מקצה לקצה. HockeyStack הוא כלי ניתוח SaaS המאחד נתוני שיווק, מוצר, הכנסות ומכירות כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, כגון LTV של קמפיין, או שיעור הנטישה של כל ערוץ שיווק. אין הגדרה. אין קוד. נסה בחינם
Placer.ai
placer.ai
קבל החלטות נדל"ן חכמות יותר וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם מודיעין המיקום ותובנות התנועה של Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית והפניית להשקת תחרויות דירוג, הגרלות, תוכניות טרום השקה והפניה.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
שתף פעולה עם ShareASale כדי להפוך לחלק מרשת השיווק השותפים המהימנה שלנו. הרשת שלנו מספקת פתרונות שיווק עבור השותפים שלנו.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
מחקר UX, נעשה נכון. עם מערכת UX Insights של UserZoom אתה יכול לחפור עמוק יותר, מהר יותר כדי לספק חוויות דיגיטליות מעולות לאורך כל מחזור החיים של פיתוח המוצר.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence הוא שירות שיווק משפיענים המאפשר למותגים ומשפיענים להתחבר, לשתף פעולה ולהגיע ליעדים שלהם.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy היא חברת תובנות מהדור הבא. מופעל על ידי Gen. AI, פלטפורמת התובנות מקצה לקצה של GetWhy מספקת תובנות צרכניות באיכות הטובה מסוגה במהירות חסרת תקדים ובחלק קטן מהעלות של חברות תובנות מסורתיות. GetWhy מציבה את הרעיון, הקונספט או התוכן השיווקי שלך מול הקהל שלך, ואוסף את תגובת הווידאו שלו לתובנות מעש...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
הגדר את מבחן המשתמש הראשון שלך תוך דקות ספורות, קבל תוצאות ראשונות תוך שעות. Userbrain הוא המסלול המהיר שלך כדי להבין מה עובד עבור המוצר שלך - ומה לא.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak היא פלטפורמת מחקר UX המוכנה לעזור לך בכל האתגרים שאתה מטיל עליה. אם אי פעם תהיתם מה המשתמשים שלכם חושבים ומרגישים לגבי האתר, האפליקציה או אב הטיפוס שלכם, אינכם צריכים לנחש יותר. ישנם כלים רבים זמינים דרך פלטפורמת UXtweak, כולל בדיקת אתרים מורכבת, הקלטת מפגשים, מיון כרטיסים, בדיקת עצים, בדיקו...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
פי 10 תוכן פודקאסט ווידאו תוך 10 דקות. SummarAIze מייעדת מחדש את התוכן שלך מאודיו ווידאו לפוסטים חברתיים מרתקים וניתנים לשיתוף, תוכן בדוא"ל, סיכומים, ציטוטים ועוד!
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
בנה חוויות דיגיטליות טובות יותר, מגובה בנתונים. בדוק במהירות ובקלות כל דבר מארכיטקטורת אתרים ועד לעיצוב אבות טיפוס עם חבילת הכלים המיוחדים שלנו למחקר משתמשים.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
שוק השמות המקורי למותג עם למעלה מ-100,000 שמות עסקים שנאספו על ידי מומחים לבחירה. קבל את ה-.com התואם ואת הלוגו, וייעוץ מיתוג חינם מהצוות שלנו.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
בנו רשימת המתנה ויראלית של משתמשים מוקדמים. חסוך זמן השקה וקבל הרשמות נוספות למוצר בשלב מוקדם שלך עם רשימות המתנה ויראליות טרום-השקה
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Userback
userback.io
מס' 1 פלטפורמת משוב למשתמש ויזואלי משוב המשתמש הוא [@#!#+$?%] קשה. זו הסיבה ש-20,000+ צוותי תוכנה בוחרים ב-Userback כדי לבצע אוטומציה, לייעל ולבנות את לולאות המשוב שלהם, מאיסוף ועד סגירה. - העשיר את המשוב באמצעות צילום וידאו בתוך האפליקציה הקשרי וצילום מסך - תעדוף את התכונות והתיקונים שהמשתמשים של...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate מציעה פתרון מקיף למשוב מלקוחות ועובדים. השג תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וקבל החלטות מונחות נתונים.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO הוא כלי בדיקות A/B המוביל בשוק שחברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות בו לצורך ניסויים ואופטימיזציה של שיעור ההמרה.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku הוא קבוצה של כלים שיעזרו לך ליצור חווית משתמש בעלת ביצועים גבוהים עם הקלטת מבקרים, מפת חום, ווידג'ט משוב, בדיקות A/B וכו'.
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.