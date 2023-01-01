אלטרנטיבות - Prolific
UserTesting
usertesting.com
בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...
dscout
dscout.com
פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...
Maze
maze.co
מוצרים מעולים בנויים על הרגלים טובים. הפוך את גילוי המוצר לרציף. אמת את התמונה הגדולה ואת החלטות המוצר היומיומיות עם תובנות משתמשים שכל הצוות שלך יכול לאסוף, לצרוך ולפעול.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
מחקר UX, נעשה נכון. עם מערכת UX Insights של UserZoom אתה יכול לחפור עמוק יותר, מהר יותר כדי לספק חוויות דיגיטליות מעולות לאורך כל מחזור החיים של פיתוח המוצר.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
תוכנת סקרים ללא מאמץ המאפשרת לך לאסוף משוב מלקוחות בקנה מידה תוך דקות, לא שבועות. כי משוב לקוחות לא אמור להיות כל כך מסובך. Survicate מדורג גבוה עבור הגדרה, התאמה אישית ואינטגרציות ללא מאמץ.
WEVO
wevo.ai
באמצעות קהל היעד שלך, WEVO הוא הכלי היחיד שמזהה חסימות המרה ומספק המלצות להגדלת ההמרה באתר אינטרנט לפני חי. צור את חוויות הלקוח הנכונות מהר יותר עם משוב מדויק יותר של משתמשים.
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - בעבר UserLeap. מחקר משתמשים בתוך הקשר מהיר ואמין. ודא שמחקר משתמשים מתרחש מוקדם ולעתים קרובות עם המיקרוסקרים הממוקדים של Sprig, שאלות הווידאו ועוד.