Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their market strategy. Users are offered pricing acquisition and multiple reporting mechanisms for analyzing data. Analysis helps organizations identify pricing opportunities, such as which products are under-priced or if the price can be reduced, but remain within the desired profit margin. By integrating Price2Spy with Google Analytics 4, you enable cross-referencing and analyzing two sets of data. This helps you identify products with a high number of visits and a low number of sales, products where you’re leaving money on the table by not increasing prices, and a way to analyze slow-selling products. Price2Spy's API enables tight integration with the organization's software and allows automatic price matching following the competitors. If the price changes are within a certain margin or above a given threshold, the brand's pricing can be updated automatically without any action needed. The Repricing module enables you to define your pricing strategies to identify which products can go up/down in price and change these prices in your online store. Before any Repricing is done, your products have to be matched by your competitors' products. We offer Manual product matching, Automatch, as well as Hybrid Automatch via Machine Learning. Machine Learning (ML) algorithm goes through products from your site and your competitors to ensure that only meaningful matching candidates get suggested. All this is approved by a human. Recently more and more of you have utilized our product data extraction services where we crawl sites and extract product information. Price2Spy is capable of monitoring websites that are built to shield off monitoring applications. You can virtually see the pricing of your competition even if their websites don’t want to be monitored. In case you're using one of the supported platforms such as; Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, 3dcart, PrestaShop, etc. Price2Spy gives you the ability to integrate it with one click and perform real-time repricing according to your pricing strategies. There is little to be done from your end to get the system up and running. Price2Spy offers tutorials, demos, and online support to help users along the way.

