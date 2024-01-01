WebCatalog

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go. Show Less to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת מיקוד מדיה ומשפיענים

אלטרנטיבות

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Storiad

Storiad

storiad.com

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

