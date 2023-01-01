אלטרנטיבות - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com משתלב עם פלטפורמות אוטומציית השיווק המובילות בעולם כדי למקסם את צמיחת הקהל, להשיב לעצמה הכנסות מעגלות נטישה ולערוך מחדש קהלים שנגמלו באמצעות מערכות אינטגרציית נתונים מובילות בתעשייה. מקסם את ההכנסות שטרם מנוצלות עבור חנות המסחר האלקטרוני שלך עם פלטפורמה שנבנתה כדי להגדיל את שימור הלקוח...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
הגבר את תנועת השמירה והרווחים באמצעות טכנולוגיית GPT-3