Sales platform for wealth advisors Powder is an AI tool that helps wealth advisors rapidly create sales proposals that are personalized for each prospective client. Using LLMs, Powder is able to automate a series of manual tasks such as understanding documents and conversations to create mind-blowing analysis that builds immediate trust.

אתר: powderfi.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Powder, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.