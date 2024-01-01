אלטרנטיבות - Perpetua
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - פתרון אוטומציית השותפות המוביל בעולם מגלה, מנהל, מגן, מייעל את כל ערוצי השותפות ומגיע לצמיחה אקספוננציאלית אמיתית.
LTK
shopltk.com
קנו את החידושים האחרונים בתחום האופנה, הבית, היופי, הכושר ממשפיעני LTK שאתם סומכים עליהם. רעיונות לבגדי עבודה, שמלות אורחות לחתונה, מראות נסיעות ועוד ועוד.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN היא תוכנת שיווק המשפיעים הטובה ביותר עבור מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני. הפלטפורמה המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית שלנו כוללת חבילת משפיענים של יותר מ-32 מיליון, חדר עבודה של קמפיינים, דיווח וניתוח, תשלום ומימוש מוצרים, ספריית מדיה מלאה בתוכן ועוד.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
תוכנה לניהול קשרי שותפים להגדלת כל תוכנית: שותפים, מפיץ, שיווק ועוד. ראה מדוע חברות SaaS צומחות עם PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole היא חברת Hashtag Analytics ו-Social Media Analytics המספקת נתונים בזמן אמת עם מעקב האשטאג עבור טוויטר, אינסטגרם ופייסבוק.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
פלטפורמת שיווק משפיענים Affable מאפשרת למותגים גלובליים, סוכנויות ומותגי מסחר אלקטרוני D2C למצוא משפיענים, לנהל קמפיינים ולמדוד החזר ROI בקלות! משפיענים מאומתים. 100+ לקוחות.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
מטב את מסע הלקוח הדיגיטלי. הפלטפורמה המאוחדת של Emplifi של תוכנות חווית לקוח ותוכנות ניהול מדיה חברתית סוגרת את פער ה-CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
פתרון הכל-באחד להעצמת שיווק המשפיעים שלך. נהל את מחזור החיים המלא של מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים המשפיעים שלך.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr היא מערכת הרשומה לשיווק משפיעים מונע נתונים בה משתמשים משווקים כדי להשקיע באסטרטגיות הנכונות, לייעל קמפיינים ולהרחיב תוכניות.
Skeepers
octoly.com
פלטפורמת השיווק המובילה של משפיענים Octoly עוזרת למותגים להגביר את הנראות שלהם, לבנות אמון ולהגביר את המכירות על ידי חיבור בין מיקרו-משפיענים וצרכנים שנבדקו בקנה מידה. מותגים ממנפים את הקהילה האוצרת שלנו כדי ליצור פוסטים במדיה חברתית וסקירות מסחר אלקטרוני בתמורה למוצר מחונן.
StarNgage
starngage.com
ב-StarNgage, אנו מאמינים שתוכן ויזואלי המופץ חברתית הוא העתיד של הפרסום. זה קורה עכשיו באינסטגרם ואנחנו רוצים לעזור למותגים בהרפתקה הזו ולנצח באינסטגרם. פלטפורמה זו מאפשרת למותגים למדוד את מאמצי השיווק שלהם באינסטגרם ולרתום משפיענים ליצור תוכן.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero היא תוכנת שותפים, משפיעים ושיווק הפניות רבת עוצמה, הכל באחד. החל מ-$49pm בלבד, GrowthHero מתקדם איתך! כלים גמישים לחלוטין להצלחה שלך: - פורטל שותפים עם תווית לבנה, התאמה אישית מלאה ללא צורך בקוד - שתף כתובות אתרים ו/או קודי הנחה הניתנים להתאמה אישית - שילוב באמצעות Stripe, API, Zapier, Sh...
Influence.co
influence.co
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לעשות את זה בתור יוצר. הצטרפו לרשת המקצועית הראשונה המיועדת למשפיענים ויוצרים. צור את הפרופיל שלך היום כדי להרוויח כסף, ללמוד אחד מהשני ולפגוש אנשים דרך קהילות.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
מס' 1 פלטפורמת תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים ליצירה ופרסום של קמפיינים של UGC על פני נקודות מגע שיווקיות שונות. פלטפורמת ה-UGC המושלמת להגדלת אמון המותג, המודעות, מעורבות המשתמשים והמכירות בהצלחה.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr היא אחת מחברות השיווק המובילות של משפיענים המחברת את המשפיענים והשגרירים הנכונים למותגים המובילים. בקר באתר האינטרנט שלנו עוד היום.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag בתשלום - קבל התאמה ליוצרים, הפעל קמפיינים והפעל רשימת היתרים של יוצרים - בפלטפורמה אחת. שיווק משפיעים הוא כעת בטוח, קל ומהיר.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
קידום מכירות באמצעות Creator Marketing. שיווק משפיעים, תוכניות שותפים, ניהול יוצרים, תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים, שגרירי מותג: בנה שותפויות יקרות ערך להגדלת העסק שלך.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash היא פלטפורמת השיווק של Influencer שמשתמשת בטכנולוגיית תוכן ייחודית המונעת בינה מלאכותית כדי לעזור למותגים ולסוכנויות להרחיב את תוכניות היוצרים שלהם. גלה יוצרים אותנטיים, מדוד את ההשפעה של מסעות הפרסום שלך ונהל את כל הנתונים שלך במקום אחד. DTCs בצמיחה מהירה כמו Wild, KoRo או Athletic Green...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics הוא ענן ביצועי המותג הראשון המופעל על ידי AI בשוק, המספק ליותר מ-1,200 לקוחות את התוכנה והנתונים הדרושים להם כדי לחבר בין אסטרטגיה לביצוע. ענן הביצועים של המותג שלו עוזר למנהלים להשיק קמפיינים, להגביר טווח הגעה, למדוד החזר ROI וביצועי מותג בנצ'מרק. עם כלים לניהול דוגמאות, ארגון אירועי...
CisionOne
cision.one
עצב את עתיד המותג שלך. בזמן אמת. כדי לנווט בצורה יעילה בנוף המדיה של ימינו, צוותי יחסי ציבור ותקשורת צריכים סוג חדש של פלטפורמה - כזו שממנפת את הכוח של AI, מספקת תובנות מדיה בזמן אמת הנדרשות לקבלת החלטות מהירות ומדויקות יותר, ומחברת אותם עם אנשי הקשר הנכונים במדיה. CisionOne היא הפלטפורמה שתשנה את ה...
Later
later.com
מאוחר יותר היא פלטפורמת שיווק ומסחר במדיה חברתית המסייעת לבעלי עסקים, יוצרים, סוכנויות וצוותי מדיה חברתית להצמיח את המותגים והעסקים שלהם באינטרנט. מאוחר יותר עוזר לך לחסוך זמן ולהצמיח את העסק שלך על ידי ניהול קל של אסטרטגיית המדיה החברתית שלך, הכל במקום אחד. תזמן פוסטים לכל פלטפורמה חברתית, קבל הצע...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive היא שותפה גלובלית להצלחת יחסי ציבור ותקשורת. בעבודה עם אלפי ארגונים ברחבי העולם, אנו מבינים את הלחצים שאתה מתמודד איתם. כמו לבנות מותג חזק ומוניטין. להיות העיניים, האוזניים והמצפון של הארגון שלך. תמיכה ב-C-suite, בעסק הרחב יותר ובהצלחתו. אנו משלבים את מדעי הנתונים המובילים בתעשייה עם ייעוץ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
אלפי המותגים והקמעונאים המובילים בעולם סומכים על הטכנולוגיה, השירותים והמומחיות של Bazaarvoice כדי להגדיל הכנסות, להרחיב טווח הגעה, להשיג תובנות מעשיות וליצור תומכים נאמנים. על פי מחקר חדש שהוזמן על ידי Forrester Consulting מטעם Bazaarvoice, עסקים השותפים עם Bazaarvoice יכולים לצפות להחזר של 400% על...