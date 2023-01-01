WebCatalog

Paylode

Paylode

Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having an entire partnerships team in your corner. We vet and pre-negotiate thousands of perks offers from top consumer brands, and provide easy no-code tools to save companies massive amounts of time and overhead. Perks programs increase conversion rates, retention, engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately, long-term customer happiness, while also unlocking a new stream of revenue for your business. Learn more at https://paylode.com/

קטגוריות:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Paylode, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

