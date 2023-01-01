אלטרנטיבות - paiza
Podium
podium.com
תן לעסק שלך יתרון לא הוגן עם ביקורות, הודעות, תשלומים, Webchat ועוד.
Thryv
thryv.com
נהל לקוחות בכל זמן, בכל מקום ובכל מכשיר עם התוכנה לעסקים קטנים של Thryv: CRM, שיווק טקסט ואימייל, מדיה חברתית, אתרי אינטרנט ועוד.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.
G2
g2.com
השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one להצלחת חיפוש מקומי · עלה בדירוג, הגדל את המוניטין שלך, והתבלט בחיפוש מקומי עם BrightLocal.
Yext
yext.com
Yext היא חברת טכנולוגיה בניו יורק הפועלת בתחום ניהול מותגים מקוונים. הוא מציע עדכוני מותג באמצעות הרשת מבוססת הענן של אפליקציות, מנועי חיפוש ומתקנים אחרים. החברה נוסדה ב-2006 על ידי הווארד לרמן, בריאן דיסטלבורגר וברנט מץ. הנתונים האחרונים הראו שווי שוק ב-2019 של יותר מ-2.0 מיליארד דולר והכנסות של 35...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר למכור פתרונות דיגיטליים תחת המותג שלך. Vendasta היא פלטפורמת תווית לבנה לחברות המספקות פתרונות דיגיטליים לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
פלטפורמת ה-UGC הטובה ביותר לאיסוף ביקורות, סיפורים, עדכוני מדיה חברתית, תמונות והטמעתם בכל אתר אינטרנט. באופן אוטומטי!
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers היא חברת תוכנות לביקורת לקוחות עטורת פרסים. קבל ביקורות נוספות. הגיבו ללקוחות. מצא תובנות לגבי חווית הלקוח.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter נותן למותגים מרובי מיקומים את התובנות והכלים המקומיים שהם צריכים כדי לנטר, לנתח ולשפר את חווית הלקוח בקנה מידה.
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
מאז 2015, Experience.com מחויבת לספק מוניטין מקוונים, ביקורות ופתרונות ניהול נוכחות ברמה עולמית המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, לעזור לחברות ואנשי מקצוע לשפר את הנוכחות המקוונת שלהם, ומעורבות לקוחות ועובדים. עם משימה משותפת לעזור למיליוני ארגונים להתפתח ולהשתפר, פלטפורמת SaaS המשולבת של Experience.com...
Partoo
partoo.co
ב-Partoo, המשימה שלנו היא להפוך עסקים לגלויים יותר באינטרנט, לשפר את המוניטין האלקטרוני שלהם ולעזור להם להשיג יותר לקוחות. פתרון ה-All-in-One שלנו מעצים קבלת החלטות אסטרטגיות באמצעות לוחות מחוונים אינטואיטיביים, ומאפשר למקבלי החלטות למדוד החזר ROI ולטפח קשרי לקוחות מתמשכים. Partoo עובדת עם מגוון רחב...
Synup
synup.com
Synup משנה את הנוכחות המקוונת של מותגים בגישה תלת-כיוונית: רישומים מקומיים, ניהול מוניטין וניהול מדיה חברתית. עם Synup, מותגים יכולים לספק תוכן עסקי רלוונטי ואמין בכל המיקומים וערוצי המדיה בלוח מחוונים הוליסטי אחד. מותגים יכולים כעת לנהל ולבצע אופטימיזציה של כל הרישומים והתוכן של מיקומי העסק שלהם תו...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
פלטפורמת האוטומציה השיווקית המתקדמת ביותר בעולם להעצמת העסק המקומי שלך. קבל יותר לקוחות, ממקסם את הפניות ושפר את שימור הלקוחות שלך עם חשבון הניסיון שלנו בחינם. התחבר לבעלי עסקים מקומיים וגלה טונות של אפליקציות פרימיום ושילובים מובנים מראש כדי לשפר את התוצאות אפילו יותר. הרשמה בחינם (אין צורך בכרטיס ...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
באמצעות אוטומציה של שיווק ערוצים פלטפורמה אחת לכל צרכי השיווק המבוזר שלך