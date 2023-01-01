WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - paiza

Podium

Podium

podium.com

תן לעסק שלך יתרון לא הוגן עם ביקורות, הודעות, תשלומים, Webchat ועוד.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

נהל לקוחות בכל זמן, בכל מקום ובכל מכשיר עם התוכנה לעסקים קטנים של Thryv: CRM, שיווק טקסט ואימייל, מדיה חברתית, אתרי אינטרנט ועוד.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.

G2

G2

g2.com

השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.

BrightLocal

BrightLocal

brightlocal.com

פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one להצלחת חיפוש מקומי · עלה בדירוג, הגדל את המוניטין שלך, והתבלט בחיפוש מקומי עם BrightLocal.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext היא חברת טכנולוגיה בניו יורק הפועלת בתחום ניהול מותגים מקוונים. הוא מציע עדכוני מותג באמצעות הרשת מבוססת הענן של אפליקציות, מנועי חיפוש ומתקנים אחרים. החברה נוסדה ב-2006 על ידי הווארד לרמן, בריאן דיסטלבורגר וברנט מץ. הנתונים האחרונים הראו שווי שוק ב-2019 של יותר מ-2.0 מיליארד דולר והכנסות של 35...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

הדרך הקלה ביותר למכור פתרונות דיגיטליים תחת המותג שלך. Vendasta היא פלטפורמת תווית לבנה לחברות המספקות פתרונות דיגיטליים לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

פלטפורמת ה-UGC הטובה ביותר לאיסוף ביקורות, סיפורים, עדכוני מדיה חברתית, תמונות והטמעתם בכל אתר אינטרנט. באופן אוטומטי!

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers היא חברת תוכנות לביקורת לקוחות עטורת פרסים. קבל ביקורות נוספות. הגיבו ללקוחות. מצא תובנות לגבי חווית הלקוח.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter נותן למותגים מרובי מיקומים את התובנות והכלים המקומיים שהם צריכים כדי לנטר, לנתח ולשפר את חווית הלקוח בקנה מידה.

Tagsen

Tagsen

tagsen.com

Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.

URLScore.ai

URLScore.ai

urlscore.ai

Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.

Reviews On My Website

Reviews On My Website

reviewsonmywebsite.com

ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.

Sitejabber

Sitejabber

sitejabber.com

Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...

Oggvo

Oggvo

oggvo.com

Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.

Great Recruiters

Great Recruiters

greatrecruiters.com

We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.

Shopper Approved

Shopper Approved

shopperapproved.com

Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...

Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice

bazaarvoice.com

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...

Reviews.io

Reviews.io

reviews.io

REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...

Score My Reviews

Score My Reviews

scoremyreviews.com

Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

מאז 2015, Experience.com מחויבת לספק מוניטין מקוונים, ביקורות ופתרונות ניהול נוכחות ברמה עולמית המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, לעזור לחברות ואנשי מקצוע לשפר את הנוכחות המקוונת שלהם, ומעורבות לקוחות ועובדים. עם משימה משותפת לעזור למיליוני ארגונים להתפתח ולהשתפר, פלטפורמת SaaS המשולבת של Experience.com...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

ב-Partoo, המשימה שלנו היא להפוך עסקים לגלויים יותר באינטרנט, לשפר את המוניטין האלקטרוני שלהם ולעזור להם להשיג יותר לקוחות. פתרון ה-All-in-One שלנו מעצים קבלת החלטות אסטרטגיות באמצעות לוחות מחוונים אינטואיטיביים, ומאפשר למקבלי החלטות למדוד החזר ROI ולטפח קשרי לקוחות מתמשכים. Partoo עובדת עם מגוון רחב...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup משנה את הנוכחות המקוונת של מותגים בגישה תלת-כיוונית: רישומים מקומיים, ניהול מוניטין וניהול מדיה חברתית. עם Synup, מותגים יכולים לספק תוכן עסקי רלוונטי ואמין בכל המיקומים וערוצי המדיה בלוח מחוונים הוליסטי אחד. מותגים יכולים כעת לנהל ולבצע אופטימיזציה של כל הרישומים והתוכן של מיקומי העסק שלהם תו...

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

פלטפורמת האוטומציה השיווקית המתקדמת ביותר בעולם להעצמת העסק המקומי שלך. קבל יותר לקוחות, ממקסם את הפניות ושפר את שימור הלקוחות שלך עם חשבון הניסיון שלנו בחינם. התחבר לבעלי עסקים מקומיים וגלה טונות של אפליקציות פרימיום ושילובים מובנים מראש כדי לשפר את התוצאות אפילו יותר. הרשמה בחינם (אין צורך בכרטיס ...

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

באמצעות אוטומציה של שיווק ערוצים פלטפורמה אחת לכל צרכי השיווק המבוזר שלך

