אלטרנטיבות - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot מציעה פלטפורמה מלאה של תוכנות שיווק, מכירות, שירות לקוחות ותוכנות CRM - בתוספת המתודולוגיה, המשאבים והתמיכה - כדי לעזור לעסקים לצמוח טוב יותר. התחל עם כלים בחינם, ושדרג ככל שתגדל.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית המספקת תוכנת SaaS. הפלטפורמה מספקת תוכנת תהליכי מכירה. PandaDoc מבוסס בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה עם משרדים ראשיים במינסק, בלארוס וסנט פטרסבורג, פלורידה. תוכנת אוטומציה של מסמכים כשירות עם חתימות אלקטרוניות מובנות, ניהול זרימת עבודה, בונה מסמכים ופונקציונליות של CPQ.
Accelo
accelo.com
פשט את ניהול הפרויקט, השמירה, המכירות והשירות. השג נראות בכל מסד הנתונים של הלקוחות שלך, שפר תהליכים והשקיע יותר זמן במומחיות שלך.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
חותם כל עסקה. זכה יותר עם הצעות מבוססות אינטרנט שבולטות ומספקות חוויות קניין ברמה עולמית.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) המציעה פלטפורמת מסחר אלקטרוני בשירות מלא לחברות המוכרות תוכנה ומוצרים דיגיטליים מקוונים אחרים.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress הוא פתרון התמחור החכם המוביל בשוק עבור מוכרי אמזון ו-eBay המאפשר הגדלת מכירות ושולי רווח.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap הוא פתרון תשלום מקוון לחברות eCommerce, B2B ו-SaaS, המתמחה בעיבוד תשלומים גלובליים ופתרונות שער תשלום לעסקים מקוונים.
Quoter
quoter.com
תוכנת הצעת מחיר מכירות IT לעולם לא תהיה זהה. Quoter היא פלטפורמת הצעת מחיר למזומן המסירה את החיכוך בין הקונה למוכר השירותים המקצועיים. שדרג את תהליך המכירה שלך עוד היום.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
כיצד תוכנה להערכת עלויות יכולה להגביר את המכירות של מכונות CNC שלך? מתן הצעות מחיר מקוונות מיידיות של CNC עוזר למכונות להתאים לצרכים המשתנים של הלקוחות שלהם. השתמש פנימי כדי לצמצם את זמן התגובה שלך להצעת בקשה לדקות או להציע הצעות מחיר והזמנות מקוונות 24/7 באתר שלך עם תוכנת הציטוט של המכונות של DigiF...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
ההחלטה המורכבת עבור מפיצים, ספקים ויצרנים: בקרת MSRP, ניתוח שוק ומגמות, דוחות שוק, ניתוח מוצרים, תמחור דינמי.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
כוחו של Enterprise CRM עם הגמישות של Excel. מערכת מכירות הכל באחד עבור נציגי יצרן ומפיצים. ייעול מכירות, הצעות מחיר, שירות וכספים על ידי מעבר מגיליונות אלקטרוניים מפוזרים לאפליקציה מרוכזת אחת.
Zoura
zuora.com
זוורה היא המובילה בניהול מנויים. בנה והגדל את עסק המנויים המוצלח שלך עם חבילת כלי החיוב המתקדמים של Zuora.
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
אנו נותנים לתעשיית הקישוריות תובנות לגבי מיקום וכלים אוטומטיים שיעזרו להם לזכות בעוד עסקאות. שנה את הקנייה והמכירה של הרשת שלך.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape היא חברת Software as a Service (SaaS), המתמחה בניטור מחירי מתחרים עבור חברות ומותגים מסחר אלקטרוני - מה שמאפשר להן לזכות במכירות נוספות ולמקסם הכנסות. אנו עוזרים למוכרים מקוונים לייעל את אסטרטגיית התמחור שלהם, בהתבסס על נתוני מתחרים - כולל מחירים, מלאי ומבחר. עם PriceShape, אתה מקבל סקירה...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound הוא כלי המכירות הכל-ב-אחד שמדיגיט, מאיץ ומנהל את כל מסע המכירה, מהצגת החומרים השיווקיים ועד להגדרת ואיסוף ההזמנה. המאפיינים העיקריים של Apparound הם: שיתוף תוכן: הפצת חומרים שיווקיים בפורמט דיגיטלי, כגון חוברות, קטלוגים, מפרטי מוצרים, מצגות, סרטונים, מחירונים ומבצעים בו זמנית לצוות המכירות...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps היא פלטפורמת Deal Desk המודרנית עם משימה פשוטה: לאפשר לעסקים לבנות פעולת Deal Desk ניתנת להרחבה שעוזרת לארגוני המכירות שלהם לסגור יותר עסקאות מהר יותר, לאחד מיתוג, לצמצם שגיאות חוזים ולספק מאגר הסכמים מרכזי. ***שתף פעולה, מחיר, הצעת מחיר*** צור עסקאות בשיתוף פעולה, ללא הודעות דוא"ל הלוך ושוב ...
vloxq
vloxq.com
צור הצעות מחיר תוך דקות עם vloxq CPQ! הפתרון שלנו ניתן להתאמה אישית מלאה וקל לפריסה. הגיע הזמן שנציגי המכירות בעלי הביצועים הגבוהים שלך יפסיקו לבזבז זמן על ניהול מכירות ובמקום זאת יחסכו 90% מזמנם עם אוטומציה. החלפת מערכות מדור קודם, גיליונות אלקטרוניים, תבניות מסמכים, העברות נתונים ידניות וכו'. vlox...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ היא פלטפורמת מסחר אלקטרוני B2B המייעלת את המכירות שלך. הגדר, מחיר, הצעת מחיר (CPQ) כדי ליצור סביבת עבודה יעילה יותר וליהנות מכניסת הזמנות אוטומטית לחלוטין ומותאמת לצרכים שלך.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow, שנוסדה בינואר 2021 ומרכזה בסנטה קלרה, קליפורניה, היא פלטפורמת אוטומציה של הכנסות במחזור מלא שנבנתה באופן מפורש עבור B2B SaaS. פלטפורמת הציטוט המאוחדת (CPQ), החיוב והשימוש של MonetizeNow יוצרת תהליך יעיל של Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) שמנהל את כל דגמי המחירים וערוצי המכירה ללא צורך בפתרונות נקוד...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts נמצאת במשימה לעזור לחנויות עבודה, ליצרני חוזים וחברות גימור לשפר ולהצמיח את העסק שלהם על ידי מתן מערכת האומדן והצעת המחיר המתקדמת, המאובטחת, מבוססת הענן ביותר הזמינה. חלקי נייר ללא נייר היא פלטפורמת אומדן והצעת מחיר התומכת בכל מיני תהליכי ייצור כגון מחרטת CNC, עיבוד בורג שוויצרי כרסו...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe היא פלטפורמת הציטוט, החיוב וההכנסות המותאמות עבור חברות SaaS מודרניות. מאוחד לגמרי. אין ממגורות. אפס התאמה, מהצעת המחיר להכנסה. תוכנן בשיתוף פעולה עם כמה מחברות ה-SaaS המובילות בעולם, Subskribe מסייע לעסקים למקסם את ההכנסות באמצעות מבני עסקאות חדשניים כמו התקשרויות מוגברת, מכירה נוספת לטוו...
WorkRails
workrails.com
שירותי CPQ של WorkRails מסייעת לחברות טכנולוגיה ארגוניות לבנות הצעות מחיר לשירותים מקצועיים במהירות ובקלות. אנחנו אידיאליים לצוותים שמוכרים שירותים מורכבים אך נאבקים עם דיוק ועמידה בזמנים. פלטפורמת WorkRails Services CPQ סטנדרטית את אופן מכירת השירותים, ומאפשרת חזרה, קנה מידה והאצת הכנסות. WorkRails...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo היא תוכנת All-in-One לייעול שירותי מכירה, החל מהתאמה אישית ופרודוקטיבית ועד למנויים. זה עוזר ליזמים ולסוכנויות להאיץ את התהליכים הפנימיים שלהם בעזרת אוטומציה. צור זרימות עבודה משלך, הפק חשבוניות באופן אוטומטי והתהדר בקטלוג שירותים בעל מראה מקצועי, שבו הלקוחות שלך יכולים לבצע רכישה בקלות. זהו פ...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
מחזוריות משתלבת בצורה חלקה עם ה-ERP שלך כדי להפוך את ההפצה לאוטומטית, לייעל את ההכנסות ולשמור על נאמנות הלקוחות.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
הגברת הכנסות מונעת על ידי ה-CPQ ו-CLM המובילים. פלטפורמה מאוחדת להפקת הצעות מחיר וחוזים, שיתוף קונים וקבלת תובנות קונים בזמן אמת.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
הייצור מורכב. למכור את זה לא אמור להיות. In Mind Cloud היא פלטפורמת המכירות הדיגיטלית הניתנת להרחבה היחידה בעולם המיועדת לייצור. האץ את תהליך המכירה שלך, זכה בעוד עסקאות והקדים את המתחרים שלך מהר ממה שאתה חושב.