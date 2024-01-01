אלטרנטיבות - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter היא אפליקציה חכמה לרישום הערות המאפשרת לך לזכור, לחפש ולשתף את השיחות הקוליות שלך. Otter יוצר הערות קוליות חכמות המשלבות אודיו, תמלול, זיהוי דובר, תמונות מוטבעות וביטויי מפתח. זה עוזר לאנשי עסקים, עיתונאים וסטודנטים להיות יותר ממוקדים, שיתופי פעולה ויעילים בפגישות, ראיונות, הרצאות ובכל מקום שב...
Krisp
krisp.ai
תהנה מקול HD ללא רעשי רקע והד במהלך פגישות מרוחקות, פודקאסטים והקלטות. Krisp מונע הסחות דעת רועשות המגבירים את הפרודוקטיביות והמקצועיות.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
בנה קולי AI באפליקציות שלך. מסטארט-אפים ועד לנאס"א, ממשקי API של Deepgram משמשים לתמלול והבנת מיליוני דקות שמע בכל יום. מהיר, מדויק, ניתן להרחבה וחסכוני. כל מה שמפתחים צריכים לבנות בביטחון ולשלוח מהר יותר.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...