אלטרנטיבות - Notta

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter היא אפליקציה חכמה לרישום הערות המאפשרת לך לזכור, לחפש ולשתף את השיחות הקוליות שלך. Otter יוצר הערות קוליות חכמות המשלבות אודיו, תמלול, זיהוי דובר, תמונות מוטבעות וביטויי מפתח. זה עוזר לאנשי עסקים, עיתונאים וסטודנטים להיות יותר ממוקדים, שיתופי פעולה ויעילים בפגישות, ראיונות, הרצאות ובכל מקום שב...

Krisp

Krisp

krisp.ai

תהנה מקול HD ללא רעשי רקע והד במהלך פגישות מרוחקות, פודקאסטים והקלטות. Krisp מונע הסחות דעת רועשות המגבירים את הפרודוקטיביות והמקצועיות.

Deepgram

Deepgram

deepgram.com

בנה קולי AI באפליקציות שלך. מסטארט-אפים ועד לנאס"א, ממשקי API של Deepgram משמשים לתמלול והבנת מיליוני דקות שמע בכל יום. מהיר, מדויק, ניתן להרחבה וחסכוני. כל מה שמפתחים צריכים לבנות בביטחון ולשלוח מהר יותר.

Speechmatics

Speechmatics

speechmatics.com

Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.