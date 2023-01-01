Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.

אתר: monsido.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Monsido, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.