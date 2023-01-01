WebCatalog

Monsido

Monsido

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: monsido.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Monsido ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.

אתר: monsido.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Monsido, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

AudioEye

AudioEye

audioeye.com

UserWay

UserWay

userway.org

LegionellaDossier

LegionellaDossier

legionelladossier.com

Accessibly

Accessibly

accessiblyapp.com

accessiBe

accessiBe

accessibe.com

Smarsh

Smarsh

smarsh.com

ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial

archivesocial.com

Diligent Administrator

Diligent Administrator

diligent.com

Diligent Director

Diligent Director

diligent.com

Fusedeck

Fusedeck

fusedeck.com

Baseline

Baseline

baseline.is

Integrate

Integrate

integrate.com

מוצר

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.