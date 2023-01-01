אלטרנטיבות - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
המשימה שלנו היא להפוך את העולם ליותר פרודוקטיבי. כדי לעשות זאת, בנינו אפליקציה אחת שתחליף את כולם - משימות, מסמכים, יעדים וצ'אט.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. היא ספקית ציבורית אמריקאית של פתרונות תקשורת ושיתוף פעולה מבוססי ענן לעסקים. מנכ"ל RingCentral ולאד שמוניס וה-CTO Vlad Vendrow הקימו את החברה בשנת 1999. המשקיעים RingCentral כללו את דאג ליאון, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
גלה את הפלטפורמה שלך לפסגות וירטואליות, כנסים מקוונים ואירועים היברידיים. נועד לעסוק באמצעות חוויה מותאמת אישית. נסה בחינם!
Whova
whova.com
תוכנת ניהול אירועים הכל באחד לאירועים אישיים, היברידיים ווירטואליים
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo היא תוכנת האירועים האהובה ביותר בעולם. הפלטפורמה שלנו מעצימה כל מארגן, משווק, מציג ומשתתף לשחרר את כוחם של אירועים.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
ארח סמינרים מקוונים שהקהל שלך יאהב. אם אתה מוכן לתוכנת סמינרים מקוונים קלה וניתנת להתאמה אישית ללא הורדות או טרדות, ברוך הבא הביתה.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast היא פלטפורמת אירועי B2B מותאמת שמשנה את השיווק באמצעות אירוח ללא מאמץ של אירועים דיגיטליים ואירועים אישיים. אלפי משווקי B2B ארגוניים, מחברות כמו Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora ו-Mailchimp, ממנפים את Goldcast כדי להגביר את הנוכחות, ליצור חוויות מרתקות, לשנות תוכן אירועים ולהפיק תועלת מנתוני כוונות....
Swapcard
swapcard.com
הפעל תערוכות וכנסים חכמים יותר, ללא כאבי ראש Swapcard היא פלטפורמת רישום ומעורבות קלה לשימוש שנבנתה כדי להניב הכנסה גבוהה יותר באירועים שלך.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
בנו אירועים טובים יותר שמניבים הכנסה אמיתית. כל אירוע הוא הזדמנות להגדיל הכנסות - לא משנה היכן זה קורה. תעדוף צינור מפלטפורמה אחת עם סמינרים מקוונים, מסיבות צפייה, הדגמות, כנסים ואירועים אישיים הממירים.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit היא פלטפורמת SaaS שידוכים המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, המספקת היכרות עם היכרות בקנה מידה גדול. ארגונים יכולים להזמין בצורה חלקה קהלים לפי בחירה להצטרף לחיבורים רגילים, מותאמים אישית של 1:1 או קבוצות עמיתים, ו-Orbiit מטפלת בכל התקשורת, ההתאמה, התזמון, איסוף המשוב והניתוח. חברות וקהילות מובילו...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
הפלטפורמה המאוחדת לאירועים וסמינרים מקוונים. פשט את זרימות העבודה של האירוע שלך על ידי איחוד כלים מרובים לחוויות ותובנות יוצאות דופן של המשתתפים.