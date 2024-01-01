אלטרנטיבות - Modelshop
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), המוצעת על ידי גוגל, היא חבילה של שירותי מחשוב ענן הפועלת על אותה תשתית שבה גוגל משתמשת באופן פנימי עבור מוצרי משתמש הקצה שלה, כגון חיפוש Google, Gmail, אחסון קבצים ו-YouTube. לצד סט של כלי ניהול, הוא מספק סדרה של שירותי ענן מודולריים הכוללים מחשוב, אחסון נתונים, ניתוח נת...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי היוצרים המקוריים של Apache Spark. Databricks צמח מפרויקט AMPLab באוניברסיטת קליפורניה, ברקלי, שהיה מעורב ביצירת Apache Spark, מסגרת מחשוב מבוזרת בקוד פתוח שנבנתה על גבי Scala. Databricks מפתחת פלטפורמה מבוססת אינטרנט לעבודה עם Spark, המספקת ניהול אשכולות אוטומטי ומח...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
הבא את הנתונים שלך לעידן של AI. עצב מחדש את האופן שבו כולם ניגשים, מנהלים ופועלים לפי נתונים ותובנות על ידי חיבור כל מקור נתונים ושירות ניתוח יחד - על פלטפורמה אחת המופעלת בינה מלאכותית.
Scale AI
scale.com
חברת Scale, מהימנה על ידי חברות ברמה עולמית, מספקת נתוני אימון באיכות גבוהה עבור יישומי בינה מלאכותית כגון מכוניות בנהיגה עצמית, מיפוי, AR/VR, רובוטיקה ועוד.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
מנוע הנתונים עבור AI. איסוף נתונים, תיוג בסיוע בינה מלאכותית, הדרכה ואבחון מודלים ושירותי תיוג, הכל בפלטפורמה אחת, לבניית מוצרי בינה מלאכותית טובים יותר, במהירות להפליא.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
רשום, ארגן, השווה, רישום ושתף את כל המטא נתונים של מודל ה-ML שלך במקום אחד. - אוטומציה וסטנדרטיזציה ככל שצוות הדוגמנות שלך גדל - שתף פעולה על מודלים ותוצאות עם הצוות שלך ובכל הארגון - השתמש באירוח, פריסה מקומית או בענן פרטי. השתלב עם כל ערימת MLOps
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
כלי הערות פשוט ומהיר להגדלת פרויקטי למידת המכונה שלך.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
בנה, כוונן, חזר ונהל את דגמי הבינה המלאכותית שלך מהר יותר עם נתוני האימון האיכותיים ביותר.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
אהוב על מדעני נתונים, נשלט על ידי IT. פתרון ה-All-In-One שלך לפיתוח, פריסה וצנרת נתונים בענן מדעי נתונים ו-ML.
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
SAP
sap.com
ב-SAP, המטרה שלנו היא לעזור לעולם להתנהל טוב יותר ולשפר את חייהם של אנשים. ההבטחה שלנו היא לחדש כדי לעזור ללקוחותינו לרוץ במיטבם. SAP מחויבת לעזור לכל לקוח להפוך לעסק המנוהל בצורה הטובה ביותר. אנו מהנדסים פתרונות כדי לתדלק חדשנות, לטפח שוויון ולהפיץ הזדמנויות על פני גבולות ותרבויות. ביחד, עם הלקוחות...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave היא ספקית ענן מתמחה, המספקת קנה מידה עצום של GPUs על גבי התשתית המהירה והגמישה ביותר בתעשייה.
Encord
encord.com
כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
לבסוף, פתרון המיועד לארגונים עם מדריך המותג המקיף של Mark AI ויכולות התאמה אישית של AI, אנו מציעים פתרון ברמה הארגונית המאפשר לך לעצב את הזהות והמסרים של ה-AI שלך כדי לענות על הדרישות של העסק שלך.
Statsig
statsig.com
מבדיקות A/B פשוטות ועד ניסויים מתקדמים, חברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות ב-Statsig כדי להאיץ את הצמיחה שלהן.
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (המנוע) הוא פלטפורמת מדעי נתונים ולמידת מכונה (ML) המאפשרת לכולם, אפילו משתמשים מתחילים, לבנות יישומי ML בעלות ביצועים גבוהים תוך דקות או שעות, לא בשבועות או חודשים - לא נדרש קידוד. שרשרת הכלים המחוברת הקלה לשימוש מספקת את כל מה שתצטרכו כדי לעבור מנתונים גולמיים לת...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
הפוך את הסקריפטים האנליטיים המקומיים שלך ליישומים רבי עוצמה מונעי נתונים! UbiOps היא שכבת פריסה והגשה קלה לשימוש עבור קוד הנתונים שלך, AI ו-ML. זה הופך את הדגמים והתסריטים של Python & R שלך לשירותי אינטרנט חיים, ומאפשר לך להשתמש בהם מכל מקום ובכל זמן. מפונקציות פשוטות של עיבוד נתונים ועד למידת מכונ...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak היא פלטפורמת בינה מלאכותית מנוהלת, נגישה ואמינה המאפשרת למתרגלי בינה מלאכותית לשנות ולאחסן נתונים, לבנות, לאמן ולפרוס את יישומי הבינה המלאכותית שלהם, ולאחר מכן לנטר את כל הצינור שלהם, הכל בפלטפורמה אחת. מודל התמחור של Qwak מקל על ביצוע תוצאות בקנה מידה.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi מייצרת את פותר האופטימיזציה המתמטי המהיר והחזק ביותר בעולם - Gurobi Optimizer - המשמש חברות גלובליות מובילות ביותר מ-40 תעשיות שונות כדי לפתור במהירות את הבעיות המורכבות והמציאותיות שלהן ולקבל החלטות אוטומטיות הממטבות את היעילות והרווחיות שלהן. כמובילת השוק בתוכנת אופטימיזציה מתמטית, אנו שוא...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry הוא PaaS מקורי בענן לצוותי למידת מכונה לבנות, לפרוס ולשלוח יישומי ML/LLM על ענן/אינפרה מקומית משלהם בצורה מהירה יותר, מדרגית וחסכונית יותר עם בקרות הממשל הנכונות, המאפשרות להם להשיג 90 זמן ערך מהיר יותר ב-% מאשר קבוצות אחרות. TrueFoundry ממציא את ההנדסה הנדרשת ומציע מאיצי GenAI - LLM Pl...
SAS
sas.com
עשה יותר עם AI וניתוח מהיר ופרודוקטיבי יותר משותף הניתוח המהימן ביותר על פני כדור הארץ. הפק תשובות מהר כמו שהעולם מייצר נתונים עם SAS. עם למעלה מארבעים שנה של חדשנות אנליטית, SAS מעניקה ללקוחות ברחבי העולם את הכוח לדעת®.
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI היא פלטפורמת ראייה ממוחשבת וספקית שירותים מקצועית מובילה המספקת זרימות עבודה של MLOps ו-DataOps מקצה לקצה בדרגה ארגונית כדי להאיץ את האימוץ והפיתוח של AI ממוקד נתונים. באמצעות היישום המעשי של אוטומציה מבוססת AI, Superb AI עוזרת לצוותים לנהל את כל מחזור החיים של ML בצורה יעילה יותר, החל מהע...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
פלטפורמת תיוג רב חיישני עבור רובוטיקה ונהיגה אוטונומית. Segments.ai היא פלטפורמת תיוג נתונים מהירה ומדויקת לביאור נתונים מרובי חיישנים. אתה יכול להשיג תוויות פילוח, תוויות וקטוריות ועוד באמצעות ממשקי התיוג האינטואיטיביים עבור תמונות, סרטונים וענני נקודות תלת מימדיים (לידר ו-RGBD). Segments.ai היא פ...
Datature
datature.io
Dataature מפשט את הדרך שבה אנשים בונים יכולות למידה עמוקה. באמצעות Nexus, פלטפורמת #nocode mlops שלנו מקצה לקצה, אנו מאפשרים לכל אחד ליצור פריצות דרך בינה מלאכותית משלו.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr היא רק פלטפורמת אימון נתונים עם לולאת משוב חכמה. הטכנולוגיה שלנו עוזרת לארגונים הראשונים בינה מלאכותית המפתחים בינה מלאכותית של ראייה ממוחשבת להביא אוטומציה לצנרת הנתונים שלהם. פלטפורמת ה-saas שלנו פותרת אתגרים עבור מדעני ML הזקוקים לגישה מהירה, נוחה ואיטרטיבית יותר לנתוני אימון בצורה מאוב...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute משנה את הייחוס השיווקי בשידורי מדיה, תוך שימוש בטכנולוגיה המונעת בינה מלאכותית המספקת מדדי ביצועים כמעט בזמן אמת עבור פרסומות בכל פורמטי השידור, כולל מקומות מתוזמנים ולא מתוכננים (קריאה חיה, מבצעי אזכורים אורגניים). Veritone Attribute ממנפת נתונים ממודעות משודרות ומתאם אותם לניתוח...