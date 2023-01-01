אלטרנטיבות - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
צור ספרים אינטראקטיביים, פוסטים במדיה חברתית, קובצי GIF ועוד מקובצי PDF. גלה את הכוח של פרסום דיגיטלי וכלים לשיווק תוכן כאן!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio מציע כלי לגילוי תוכן שהופך בלוגים לאיסוף תוכן ומדיה חברתית ללא מאמץ עבור עסקים בכל נישה או שוק.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - כלי שיווק במדיה חברתית להגברת המודעות והתנועה למותג. התאמנו אוטומציה של תזמון מדיה חברתית עבור משווקים.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
משפחה של כלי שיווק זריזים שיעזרו לכם להישאר ממוקדים, להעביר פרויקטים בזמן ולשמח את הצוות שלכם. תתארגן עכשיו.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
הפוך קובצי PDF פשוטים למסמכים אינטראקטיביים ומושכים עם מראה מקצועי, נהל כלים שיווקיים, נתח קבצים ועוד.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
כלים לאתר להגדלת הקהל המקוון שלך. פתרונות נתונים שיוצרים קשרי לקוחות מרתקים. כלי פרטיות לניהול הסכמה ותאימות ל-GDPR.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it מאפשר לאנשי מקצוע ועסקים לחקור ולפרסם תוכן באמצעות הכלי לאיסוף התוכן שלו.
Taboola
taboola.com
אפליקציית קונסולת ניהול עבור המפרסמים והמפרסמים של Taboola
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief שם את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לבצע את שיווק התוכן שלך במקום אחד. ארגן, מבנה והפצת התוכן שלך רב-ערוצי.
Storyly
storyly.io
החלק החסר למעורבות המשתמשים בנייד ברמה הבאה. Storyly היא פלטפורמת מעורבות המשתמש להטמעת Stories - מסך מלא, אינטראקטיבי ופורמט התוכן הכובש ביותר של היום - באפליקציות ובאתרים לנייד.
Paper.li
paper.li
בנה את הנוכחות הדיגיטלית שלך תוך דקות. אנו נביא לך תוכן לשיתוף בכל יום. ואתר שתמיד טרי.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
פלטפורמת All-in-One למעורבות משתמשים המספקת פורמטים מותאמים לנייד, מסך מלא, מרתקים לכל פלטפורמת נייד או אתר אינטרנט. StorifyMe מאפשרת ללקוחות ליצור ולפרסם סיפורים אינטראקטיביים, קצרים, סנאפים ומודעות בהתאמה אישית, מרהיבה ויזואלית, המושכים את הקהל שלהם, מגדילים את ההמרות ומגדילים את ההכנסות. StorifyM...
Joomag
joomag.com
צור, פרסם, הפץ, עקוב וייצר רווחים מהמגזינים הדיגיטליים, הקטלוגים, החוברות, הניוזלטרים שלך עם הפלטפורמה הדיגיטלית הכל-ב-אחד של Joomag.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
יותר טווח הגעה, פחות עבודה. תפסיק לבזבז דולרים על פלטפורמות הפצת תוכן מיושנות וקמפיינים חסרי ברק. עם קהל של אנשי מכירות ושיווק מעורבים, The Juice מציב את התוכן שלך מול האנשים הנכונים בזמן הנכון. מצא טווח הגעה ותהודה בהפצת התוכן שלך ב-The Juice.
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb מספקת למותגי טכנולוגיה בולטים כמו IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform ו-Veeam - יחד עם מותגים צומחים רבים אחרים - עם פלטפורמת אוטומציה של ערוץ שיווקי רב עוצמה, גמישה וקלה לשימוש. מאז 1999, StructuredWeb שילבה פלטפורמה חדשנית עם אסטרטגיות יציאה לשוק מוכחות ושירותים ברמה עולמית כדי לס...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop היא פלטפורמת מסחר חברתית, UGC שניתן לקניה ופלטפורמת קניות ויזואלית עבור מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני וחנויות מקוונות כדי להפעיל את התוכן שנוצר על ידי המשתמש או התוכן החברתי של המותגים שלהם על ידי תיוג מוצרים ופרסום גלריות ניתנות לקניה באתר האינטרנט שלהם כדי להגדיל את שיעור ההמרה, להגדיל מכירות, לבנות...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% מהשיתופים מתבצעים באמצעות אפליקציות העתק-הדבק, אפליקציות הודעות ודואר אלקטרוני. GetSocial פותרת זאת על ידי הצעת שילוב ייחודי של ווידג'טים חברתיים עבור יותר מ-30 רשתות כדי להגדיל את התנועה החברתית האורגנית שלך, ניתוח מפורט על פעילות שיתוף, כולל חברתי חשוך, כלים לאוטומטיים של פרסום ומקצר כתובות את...
Brojure
brojure.com
צור תוכן מרתק, הצעות, מצגות ועוד עם Brojure, תוכנת הסיפור החזותי האינטואיטיבית ביותר. עיצובי תבניות של Brojures וממשק פשוט מקלים על יצירה, שיתוף ומעקב אחר סיפורים ויזואליים מרתקים עבור המותג שלך והלקוחות שלך - מבלי להזדקק למעצב.
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley היא פלטפורמת תוכנה שעוזרת למותגים להרחיב את אסטרטגיות התוכן שלהם - הכל מסרטוני אייפון לצילום מקצועי ועד ביקורות טקסט - כדי לשפר את הביצועים הדיגיטליים שלהם. בסביבה השיווקית של היום, מותגים זקוקים ליותר תוכן מאי פעם. בין אופטימיזציה של מודעות דיגיטליות, הבטחה שהן מציגות תוכן מעולה בקמפיינים שי...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence היא פלטפורמה קולית של לקוחות שממכנת הוכחה חברתית עבור צוותי GTM, מייצרת מקרים מאומתים, המלצות וסטטיסטיקה תוך דקות. באמצעות סקרים וסקירות של צד שלישי, UserEvidence לוכדת משוב ללא הרף לאורך מסע הלקוח ויוצרת ספריית סיפורי לקוחות שמוכיחה את הערך של המוצר שלך. חברות B2B משנות משחק כמו Pendo,...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
מנוע ניהול התוכן של Vestorly מאפשר לארגונים לגלות, לסנן ולהתאים אישית את התוכן הנכון לאדם הנכון בזמן הנכון.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service הוא פלטפורמת שירות לקוחות מאוחדת מקורית בענן המופעלת על ידי AI המאפשרת חווית לקוחות וסוכנים חלקה על פני 30+ ערוצים דיגיטליים, חברתיים וקוליים, ומספקת תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וניתנות להרחבה בזמן אמת - ומבטלת את הצורך בכל פתרון נקודתי אחר. שירות Sprinklr - - מאפשר ללקוחות ליצור אינטראקצי...
Storipress
storipress.com
פלטפורמת יצירת וניהול התוכן האולטימטיבית המייעלת את תהליך העריכה שלך ומתאימה לקהל שלך. עם תכונות כמו קנבן ותצוגות יומן מקוריות, בונה אתרים, אינטגרציות להגדלת הכנסות וכלי SEO רבי עוצמה, Storipress מאפשרת לך למתג עבור הקהל שלך.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO ממיר את קובצי ה-PDF, המצגות, הסרטונים ותוכן אחר לחוויות אינטרנט אינטראקטיביות עם מיתוג מיידי, ניתוח ועוד
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
האץ את ההכנסה שלך עם שיווק באמצעות תוכן Pepper CMP עוזרת לצוותי שיווק לתכנן, ליצור ולהפיץ תוכן במהירות ובקנה מידה עם הכוח של AI מחולל ורשת הכישרונות המומחים שלנו.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
אצור, ארגן והפיץ את הביטחונות השיווקיים שלך, עקוב אחר הביצועים והמעורבות שלהם בזמן אמת עם Paperflite.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta מציעה את Zemanta One, פלטפורמת הביקוש הרב-ערוצית הראשונה בעולם (DSP) שנבנתה לביצועים.
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent עוזרת למשתמשים לבנות אמון עם הקהלים שלהם באמצעות גילוי, שיתוף פעולה והפצה של תוכן אצור על פני מגוון פלטפורמות.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword מקלה על מותגים לספר סיפורים אותנטיים שמבססים אמון ובונים מערכות יחסים מתמשכות. תוכנת שיווק התוכן עטורת הפרסים שלנו, רשת הכישרונות הגלובלית וחבילת השירותים שלנו מעודדות צמיחה עסקית עבור 300+ מהמותגים הטובים בעולם.