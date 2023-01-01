אלטרנטיבות - Metrikal
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai, לשעבר App Annie מספקת פלטפורמה וכלים קלים לשימוש עבור נתוני ניתוח אפליקציות. הפעל איתנו כל שלב בעסק האפליקציות שלך בצורה יעילה יותר.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak מעודד צמיחה עבור האפליקציות והמשחקים הפופולריים בעולם על ידי מתן תובנות מעשיות בממשק פשוט. → נסה אותנו בחינם!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 ניהול סקירת אפליקציות וכלי ASO. נתח משוב, נהל דירוגים והגיב לביקורות, הגדל הורדות אורגניות עבור App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
נתונים שמניעים את צמיחת האפליקציה Sensor Tower מצייד אותך בנתונים ובתובנות נדרש כדי לשלוט במערכת האקולוגית של האפליקציה לנייד.
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar מתמקדת ברכישת משתמשי אפליקציה אורגנית ובתשלום, ומאפשרת לך לשלב כלי שירות עצמי עם שירותים מנוהלים לשיווק בחנות אפליקציות. כך שתוכלו לצמוח מהר יותר, בעצמכם או בתמיכת המומחים שלנו. הצוות הבינלאומי של App Radar כבר עזר להשיג יותר מ-100 מיליון הורדות עבור לקוחות כמו iTranslate, Kolibri Games, W...
Adjust
adjust.com
מדידה ניידת קלה: התאם מאחדת את כל פעילויות השיווק שלך לפלטפורמה אחת חזקה, ומעניקה לך את התובנות הדרושות לך כדי להרחיב את העסק שלך.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics הוא כלי ASO מקיף שנועד לעזור למפתחי אפליקציות ומשווקים לשפר את הנראות והביצועים של האפליקציה שלהם בחנויות האפליקציות. עם תכונות עוצמתיות כמו מחקר ומעקב אחר מילות מפתח, ניתוח מתחרים ואופטימיזציה של רישום בחנות האפליקציות, Applytics מאפשרת למשתמשים לקבל החלטות מבוססות נתונים לשיפור הגילוי וה...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics הוא שירות ASO לשיפור ביצועי האפליקציה והגדלת ההורדות האורגניות של האפליקציה. עם הכלים של Asolytics, בעלי אפליקציות יכולים לחזק את נראות האפליקציה ולמקסם את ההכנסה.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk מציידת את הצוות שלך באופטימיזציה של App Store ברמה עולמית, אוטומציה של תגובה לביקורות וכלי מחקר מתחרים ב-App Store וב-Google Play
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
מערכת אקולוגית של מוצרים ושירותים לאופטימיזציה של מודעות חיפוש של Apple, השקת אפליקציה, בדיקות A/B, ASO וצמיחת אפליקציה מנוהלת במלואה.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction היא פלטפורמת האופטימיזציה המובילה של UA לנייד! כשותפה רשמית של Apple Search Ads, היא מעודדת את הצמיחה של אפליקציות לנייד עם כלי מודיעין מונעי נתונים. MobileAction נותנת הבנה מקיפה של נוף הנייד הדינמי החיוני לרכישת לקוחות, שימור ומעורבות. זה עוזר למשווקים ולבעלים של צמיחת אפליקציות לגייס...