אלטרנטיבות - Mention Me
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo היא פלטפורמת שיווק eCommerce עם הפתרונות המתקדמים ביותר עבור ביקורות לקוחות, שיווק ויזואלי, נאמנות, הפניות ושיווק ב-SMS. גלה עוד על האופן שבו המותג שלך יכול להניע צמיחה עם Yotpo כאן.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence היא פלטפורמה קולית של לקוחות שממכנת הוכחה חברתית עבור צוותי GTM, מייצרת מקרים מאומתים, המלצות וסטטיסטיקה תוך דקות. באמצעות סקרים וסקירות של צד שלישי, UserEvidence לוכדת משוב ללא הרף לאורך מסע הלקוח ויוצרת ספריית סיפורי לקוחות שמוכיחה את הערך של המוצר שלך. חברות B2B משנות משחק כמו Pendo,...