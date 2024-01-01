WebCatalog

Linkly lets you make any link into a tracking link. Linkly makes link tracking and redirecting easy. Create simple, beautiful and branded with redirects, retargeting and more. You can add retargeting pixels, conversion tracking, custom domains, smart redirects by location or device, link rotation and create beautiful, visual reports. Linkly is integrated with Google Chrome, Google Sheets and Zapier.

קטגוריות:

Business
מקצר כתובות אתרים

