שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Letsignit ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

With 98% client satisfaction and over 1,000,000 users worldwide, Letsignit is a powerful solution helping marketing and IT teams optimize employee email signatures to achieve brand consistency, drive lead generation, and increase employee engagement. We’ve been a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 10 years and provide the highest global standards in IT security with ISO/IEC 27001:2017 & ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification. With our best-in-class drag & drop designer, you can quickly create customized signatures with targeted and trackable marketing banners – promote events, connect on social media, schedule meetings… the options are endless! You can create and assign signatures for specific people, departments, geographies/languages, or subsidiaries. Because it connects with your active directory, it’s easy to update and deploy. With our global team in North America and Europe, we offer customer support in English, French and Spanish 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

