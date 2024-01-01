Lemonade Insurance is a pioneering insurance company that has revolutionized the traditional insurance industry with its innovative approach. Unlike traditional insurers, Lemonade operates on a digital platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to provide seamless and hassle-free insurance experiences to its customers.

אתר: lemonade.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Lemonade Insurance, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.