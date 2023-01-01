אלטרנטיבות - LeadsMotion
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge יצירת לידים בלינקדאין עם Dripify. כלי האוטומציה הרב-תכליתי של LinkedIn שנועד לעזור לצוות המכירות שלך לשפר את חיפוש הפוטנציאל של LinkedIn ולסגור עסקאות נוספות - הכל בטייס אוטומטי מלא
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
ייעל את הפנייה שלך וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם כלי הבינה המלאכותית המתקדמת שלנו המיועד לחיפוש חיפוש בלינקדאין.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
אוטומציה של מסעות פרסום קרים במייל וברשתות חברתיות נסה את תוכנת אוטומציית המכירות המוכחת שלנו והגבר את מאמצי ההסברה הקרים שלך מדי יום, כפי שעושים יותר מ-2000 המשתמשים שלנו
Scrap.io
scrap.io
לידים ללא הגבלה ממפות גוגל. חפש והורד כמה לידים שאתה רוצה. נסה בחינם למשך 7 ימים ובטל בכל עת.
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
המר לקוחות פוטנציאליים מהר יותר באמצעות הכוח של טוויטר מצא את הלקוחות הפוטנציאליים שלך והפוך את הפנייה שלך ל-DM כדי ליצור מכירות!
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM מאפשר לעסקים קטנים לעקוב אחר לידים ולקוחות במקום אחד. אתה יכול להפיץ לידים בין סוכני המכירות שלך, לתזמן מעקב, לקבל תזכורות בזמן ולעקוב מקרוב אחר המרות מכירות עם אפליקציית CRM פשוטה זו לנייד.
Omkar Cloud
omkar.cloud
Omkar's is lead generation platform provides sales representatives reach out to the right prospects, close more deals, and increase revenue at scale.. With a vast B2B database of 200M+ Contacts, teams can scale their outbound activities and optimize their lead generation strategies.
LinkedoJet
linkedojet.com
LinkedoJet is a leading SaaS based lead generation and automation tool. Our expert marketing consultants specialise in helping businesses generate high-quality leads using the power of LinkedIn. With our innovative automation platform, we streamline your lead generation process, making it more effic...
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker היא הספקית המובילה של שירותי מעקב טכנולוגיים באינטרנט. עם Techtracker, לקוחות יכולים לגלות באילו טכנולוגיות או מוצרים כל חברה משתמשת, ולקבל התראות בזמן אמת על התקנות. בנוסף, Techtracker הוסיפה יכולות סריקת מילות מפתח באתרים כדי לפתוח חשבונות נישה כדי לחשוף אותם מהר מתמיד.
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig הוא ארגון פיתוח מכירות במיקור חוץ, חלקי עד במשרה מלאה, שנבנה כדי לתמוך בלקוחות B2B שלנו. אנו פורסים אסטרטגיות מוכחות של שיחות יוצאות במהירות גבוהה כדי לעזור ללקוח שלנו להרחיב טווח הגעה, לפתוח שיחות וליצור משפכי מכירה חזקים כדי להאיץ את תוצאות המכירות. SalesGig נוסדה כדי לעזור לחברות קטנות ע...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data היא פלטפורמת חילוץ ואוטומציה ללא קוד. עם Captain Data אתה יכול לחלץ נתוני אינטרנט, להעשיר אותם במספר מקורות או ספקי נתונים ולשלב אותם בתוך הכלים שבהם אתה משתמש כמו גיליונות אלקטרוניים או CRMs. מקרי שימוש כוללים מציאת לידים וחברות, העשרת לידים, אוטומציה של ABM ועוד. אתה יכול ליצור זרימות...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
הודעות לידים של פייסבוק ל-CRM, אימייל או SMS. שלח התראות בזמן אמת על לידים חדשים באמצעות דואר אלקטרוני, SMS או שילוב עם ה-CRM והגיליונות האלקטרוניים שלך. הפסק להוריד CSV מפייסבוק שוב ושוב.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads היא פלטפורמה מבוססת ענן שמקיימת אינטראקציה עם האלגוריתמים והאפליקציות הקיימים שכבר קיימים בלינקדאין. זה יעזור לך להגדיל את רשת הלינקדאין ואת צינור המכירות שלך על ידי אוטומציה של כל התהליך של חיפוש וחיבור עם יעדים נבחרים (מקבלי החלטות). לאחר החיבור, Trueleads יתחילו לשלוח אוטומטית רצף של הו...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ היא פלטפורמת מעורבות במכירות אשר הופכת חיפוש פוטנציאלי לאוטומטי, יצירת קשר בדוא"ל, שיחות, משימות ומכירה חברתית. אלפי צוותי מכירות משתמשים ב- PersistIQ כדי למצוא אימיילים של לקוחות פוטנציאליים, לשלוח מיילים מותאמים אישית, להפוך מעקבים לאוטומטיים ולהזמין פגישות נוספות. פלטפורמת ההסברה למכירו...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr היא פלטפורמת ה-Ultimata B2B ליצירת קשר עבור אנשי מכירות, משווקים ומפתחים. קבל גישה לנתוני איש קשר באיכות גבוהה עם אימות דוא"ל מובנה בזמן אמת, מיילים בעבודה, דוא"ל אישי ואפילו מספרי סלולר. הגישה שלנו ללקוח ראשון, אפשרות תווית לבנה סטנדרטית, תוכנית הכל כלול עם משתמשים ללא הגבלה ומחויבות לנתוני ...