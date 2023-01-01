Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase conversions, close leads faster, and delight your customers. Leadferno's Leadbox is the most customizable web-to-text widget on the market powering texting and your other conversions like appointment booking, click-to-call, lead forms, directions and more. Both a browser app and mobile apps help your team engage with customers using powerful business features like auto-replies, saved replies, scheduled messages, reminders and more. Integrate with Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, Google Analytics and connect to other apps like your CRM via Zapier or our API.

