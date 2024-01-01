אלטרנטיבות - Labelbox

WebCatalog

V7

V7

v7labs.com

התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.

Modal

Modal

modal.com

Modal בונה תשתית טובה יותר עבור מהנדסי נתונים ומדעני נתונים.

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...

Cleanlab

Cleanlab

cleanlab.ai

Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...

Galileo AI

Galileo AI

usegalileo.ai

Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.

Encord

Encord

encord.com

כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

לבסוף, פתרון המיועד לארגונים עם מדריך המותג המקיף של Mark AI ויכולות התאמה אישית של AI, אנו מציעים פתרון ברמה הארגונית המאפשר לך לעצב את הזהות והמסרים של ה-AI שלך כדי לענות על הדרישות של העסק שלך.

