אלטרנטיבות - Labelbox
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
Modal
modal.com
Modal בונה תשתית טובה יותר עבור מהנדסי נתונים ומדעני נתונים.
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.
Encord
encord.com
כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
לבסוף, פתרון המיועד לארגונים עם מדריך המותג המקיף של Mark AI ויכולות התאמה אישית של AI, אנו מציעים פתרון ברמה הארגונית המאפשר לך לעצב את הזהות והמסרים של ה-AI שלך כדי לענות על הדרישות של העסק שלך.