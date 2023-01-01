אלטרנטיבות - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail עוזר לך לאחסן, לנתח ולשתף פעולה במחקר משתמשים במקום אחד, מה שמקל על לראות דפוסים, לגלות תובנות של לקוחות ולהחליט מה לעשות הלאה. הלקוחות שלנו כוללים את Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtworks ו-VMware.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.
Marker.io
marker.io
דיווח על באגים לא אמור להיות מדע טילים. קבל משוב מהאתר מלקוחות ועמיתים לתוך עוקב הבאגים המועדף עליך, מבלי לשגע מפתחים.
dscout
dscout.com
פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...
Maze
maze.co
מוצרים מעולים בנויים על הרגלים טובים. הפוך את גילוי המוצר לרציף. אמת את התמונה הגדולה ואת החלטות המוצר היומיומיות עם תובנות משתמשים שכל הצוות שלך יכול לאסוף, לצרוך ולפעול.
Prolific
prolific.co
איסוף נתונים לפי דרישה בשירות עצמי. פרוליפיק עוזרת לך לגייס משתתפי מחקר באיכות גבוהה כדי לקחת חלק במחקר, בסקר או בניסוי שלך.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
ניתוח SaaS מקצה לקצה. HockeyStack הוא כלי ניתוח SaaS המאחד נתוני שיווק, מוצר, הכנסות ומכירות כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, כגון LTV של קמפיין, או שיעור הנטישה של כל ערוץ שיווק. אין הגדרה. אין קוד. נסה בחינם
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl הוא כלי חינמי למשוב אתרים לאתרים חיים, בדיוק כמו InVision, המיועד לאתרים סטטיים. אתה יכול לקבל משוב מהלקוח שלך ותשומות מהצוות שלך באתר אינטרנט חי או בקישור הבמה. זה נותן לך את היכולת לערוך אתרים חיים, לשתף פרויקטים באינטרנט עם חברי הצוות שלך, לסמן אותם בהערות הקשריות ולקבל משוב הקשרי על אותו ה...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
מחקר UX, נעשה נכון. עם מערכת UX Insights של UserZoom אתה יכול לחפור עמוק יותר, מהר יותר כדי לספק חוויות דיגיטליות מעולות לאורך כל מחזור החיים של פיתוח המוצר.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy היא חברת תובנות מהדור הבא. מופעל על ידי Gen. AI, פלטפורמת התובנות מקצה לקצה של GetWhy מספקת תובנות צרכניות באיכות הטובה מסוגה במהירות חסרת תקדים ובחלק קטן מהעלות של חברות תובנות מסורתיות. GetWhy מציבה את הרעיון, הקונספט או התוכן השיווקי שלך מול הקהל שלך, ואוסף את תגובת הווידאו שלו לתובנות מעש...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
בנה חוויות דיגיטליות טובות יותר, מגובה בנתונים. בדוק במהירות ובקלות כל דבר מארכיטקטורת אתרים ועד לעיצוב אבות טיפוס עם חבילת הכלים המיוחדים שלנו למחקר משתמשים.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
הגדר את מבחן המשתמש הראשון שלך תוך דקות ספורות, קבל תוצאות ראשונות תוך שעות. Userbrain הוא המסלול המהיר שלך כדי להבין מה עובד עבור המוצר שלך - ומה לא.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak היא פלטפורמת מחקר UX המוכנה לעזור לך בכל האתגרים שאתה מטיל עליה. אם אי פעם תהיתם מה המשתמשים שלכם חושבים ומרגישים לגבי האתר, האפליקציה או אב הטיפוס שלכם, אינכם צריכים לנחש יותר. ישנם כלים רבים זמינים דרך פלטפורמת UXtweak, כולל בדיקת אתרים מורכבת, הקלטת מפגשים, מיון כרטיסים, בדיקת עצים, בדיקו...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing הוא פתרון בדיקות המונים המאפשר לצוותי QA, מוצר, UX, הנדסה, לוקליזציה ודיגיטל לבחון את המוצר והניסיון שלהם בלמעלה מ-189 מדינות עם יותר מ-90,000 אנשי מקצוע שנבדקו מקצועית הבודקים שימוש במכשירים אמיתיים בסביבות אמיתיות במאות שילובי מכשירים. . אנו נבדוק את התוכנה שלך לגבי גישה, איכות ...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Userback
userback.io
מס' 1 פלטפורמת משוב למשתמש ויזואלי משוב המשתמש הוא [@#!#+$?%] קשה. זו הסיבה ש-20,000+ צוותי תוכנה בוחרים ב-Userback כדי לבצע אוטומציה, לייעל ולבנות את לולאות המשוב שלהם, מאיסוף ועד סגירה. - העשיר את המשוב באמצעות צילום וידאו בתוך האפליקציה הקשרי וצילום מסך - תעדוף את התכונות והתיקונים שהמשתמשים של...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate מציעה פתרון מקיף למשוב מלקוחות ועובדים. השג תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וקבל החלטות מונחות נתונים.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO הוא כלי בדיקות A/B המוביל בשוק שחברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות בו לצורך ניסויים ואופטימיזציה של שיעור ההמרה.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku הוא קבוצה של כלים שיעזרו לך ליצור חווית משתמש בעלת ביצועים גבוהים עם הקלטת מבקרים, מפת חום, ווידג'ט משוב, בדיקות A/B וכו'.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...