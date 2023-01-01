WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Kraftful

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Dovetail עוזר לך לאחסן, לנתח ולשתף פעולה במחקר משתמשים במקום אחד, מה שמקל על לראות דפוסים, לגלות תובנות של לקוחות ולהחליט מה לעשות הלאה. הלקוחות שלנו כוללים את Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtworks ו-VMware.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

דיווח על באגים לא אמור להיות מדע טילים. קבל משוב מהאתר מלקוחות ועמיתים לתוך עוקב הבאגים המועדף עליך, מבלי לשגע מפתחים.

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...

Maze

Maze

maze.co

מוצרים מעולים בנויים על הרגלים טובים. הפוך את גילוי המוצר לרציף. אמת את התמונה הגדולה ואת החלטות המוצר היומיומיות עם תובנות משתמשים שכל הצוות שלך יכול לאסוף, לצרוך ולפעול.

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

איסוף נתונים לפי דרישה בשירות עצמי. פרוליפיק עוזרת לך לגייס משתתפי מחקר באיכות גבוהה כדי לקחת חלק במחקר, בסקר או בניסוי שלך.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

ניתוח SaaS מקצה לקצה. HockeyStack הוא כלי ניתוח SaaS המאחד נתוני שיווק, מוצר, הכנסות ומכירות כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, כגון LTV של קמפיין, או שיעור הנטישה של כל ערוץ שיווק. אין הגדרה. אין קוד. נסה בחינם

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

ruttl הוא כלי חינמי למשוב אתרים לאתרים חיים, בדיוק כמו InVision, המיועד לאתרים סטטיים. אתה יכול לקבל משוב מהלקוח שלך ותשומות מהצוות שלך באתר אינטרנט חי או בקישור הבמה. זה נותן לך את היכולת לערוך אתרים חיים, לשתף פרויקטים באינטרנט עם חברי הצוות שלך, לסמן אותם בהערות הקשריות ולקבל משוב הקשרי על אותו ה...

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

מחקר UX, נעשה נכון. עם מערכת UX Insights של UserZoom אתה יכול לחפור עמוק יותר, מהר יותר כדי לספק חוויות דיגיטליות מעולות לאורך כל מחזור החיים של פיתוח המוצר.

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy היא חברת תובנות מהדור הבא. מופעל על ידי Gen. AI, פלטפורמת התובנות מקצה לקצה של GetWhy מספקת תובנות צרכניות באיכות הטובה מסוגה במהירות חסרת תקדים ובחלק קטן מהעלות של חברות תובנות מסורתיות. GetWhy מציבה את הרעיון, הקונספט או התוכן השיווקי שלך מול הקהל שלך, ואוסף את תגובת הווידאו שלו לתובנות מעש...

Optimal Workshop

Optimal Workshop

optimalworkshop.com

בנה חוויות דיגיטליות טובות יותר, מגובה בנתונים. בדוק במהירות ובקלות כל דבר מארכיטקטורת אתרים ועד לעיצוב אבות טיפוס עם חבילת הכלים המיוחדים שלנו למחקר משתמשים.

Userbrain

Userbrain

userbrain.com

הגדר את מבחן המשתמש הראשון שלך תוך דקות ספורות, קבל תוצאות ראשונות תוך שעות. Userbrain הוא המסלול המהיר שלך כדי להבין מה עובד עבור המוצר שלך - ומה לא.

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

UXtweak היא פלטפורמת מחקר UX המוכנה לעזור לך בכל האתגרים שאתה מטיל עליה. אם אי פעם תהיתם מה המשתמשים שלכם חושבים ומרגישים לגבי האתר, האפליקציה או אב הטיפוס שלכם, אינכם צריכים לנחש יותר. ישנם כלים רבים זמינים דרך פלטפורמת UXtweak, כולל בדיקת אתרים מורכבת, הקלטת מפגשים, מיון כרטיסים, בדיקת עצים, בדיקו...

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Discuss

Discuss

discuss.io

Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...

Global App Testing

Global App Testing

globalapptesting.com

Global App Testing הוא פתרון בדיקות המונים המאפשר לצוותי QA, מוצר, UX, הנדסה, לוקליזציה ודיגיטל לבחון את המוצר והניסיון שלהם בלמעלה מ-189 מדינות עם יותר מ-90,000 אנשי מקצוע שנבדקו מקצועית הבודקים שימוש במכשירים אמיתיים בסביבות אמיתיות במאות שילובי מכשירים. . אנו נבדוק את התוכנה שלך לגבי גישה, איכות ...

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Userback

Userback

userback.io

מס' 1 פלטפורמת משוב למשתמש ויזואלי משוב המשתמש הוא [@#!#+$?%] קשה. זו הסיבה ש-20,000+ צוותי תוכנה בוחרים ב-Userback כדי לבצע אוטומציה, לייעל ולבנות את לולאות המשוב שלהם, מאיסוף ועד סגירה. - העשיר את המשוב באמצעות צילום וידאו בתוך האפליקציה הקשרי וצילום מסך - תעדוף את התכונות והתיקונים שהמשתמשים של...

Netigate

Netigate

netigate.net

Netigate מציעה פתרון מקיף למשוב מלקוחות ועובדים. השג תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וקבל החלטות מונחות נתונים.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO הוא כלי בדיקות A/B המוביל בשוק שחברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות בו לצורך ניסויים ואופטימיזציה של שיעור ההמרה.

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku הוא קבוצה של כלים שיעזרו לך ליצור חווית משתמש בעלת ביצועים גבוהים עם הקלטת מבקרים, מפת חום, ווידג'ט משוב, בדיקות A/B וכו'.

Digsite

Digsite

digsite.com

Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...

Conversion Crimes

Conversion Crimes

conversioncrimes.com

Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.

Chatty Insights

Chatty Insights

chattyinsights.com

One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.

BuildUX

BuildUX

buildux.com

BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...

UXTesting

UXTesting

uxtesting.io

UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.

UserPeek

UserPeek

userpeek.com

UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...

Qualitative

Qualitative

qualitative.io

Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.

HubUX

HubUX

hubux.com

HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys

Glow

Glow

glowfeed.com

Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...

Collabito

Collabito

quallie.com

Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.

Blitzllama

Blitzllama

blitzllama.com

Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...

UX Metrics

UX Metrics

uxmetrics.com

At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...

Kantar Marketplace

Kantar Marketplace

kantarmarketplace.com

Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...

Ideally

Ideally

goideally.com

Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...

Hubble

Hubble

hubble.team

Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...

Zuko

Zuko

zuko.io

67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...

UserBob

UserBob

userbob.com

UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.

CoNote

CoNote

conote.ai

CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.

Stomio

Stomio

stomio.io

Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.

Rally UXR

Rally UXR

rallyuxr.com

Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.

PureSpectrum - Marketplace

PureSpectrum - Marketplace

purespectrum.com

PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...

PureSpectrum - Insights

PureSpectrum - Insights

purespectrum.com

PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...

methinks

methinks

methinks.io

methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app

Cambri

Cambri

cambri.io

Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...

EthOS

EthOS

ethosapp.com

EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...

Corus

Corus

cor.us

The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...

YoHe

YoHe

yohe.io

YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...

Betafi

Betafi

betafi.co

Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...

Field Agent

Field Agent

fieldagent.net

The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...

Remesh

Remesh

remesh.ai

Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.

Purlem

Purlem

purlem.com

Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.

Highlight

Highlight

letshighlight.com

Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...

