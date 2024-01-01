Keyri is a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Users simply scan a QR code on your login page with their smartphone and pass biometrics in your mobile app to log into your web app.Keyri is a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Users simply scan a QR code on your login page with their smartphone and pass biometrics in your mobile app to log into your web app.

קטגוריות :

אתר: keyri.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Keyri, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.