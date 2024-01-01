WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Karrot

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Sendoso, פלטפורמת השליחה המובילה, עוזרת לחברות להתבלט בכך שהיא נותנת להן דרכים חדשות ליצירת קשר עם לקוחות לאורך המסע של הקונה.

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

פלטפורמת הבריאות של Wellable עוזרת לארגונים לבנות תוכניות בריאות מרתקות לעובדים, להעלות את חווית העובדים ולשנות תרבויות

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

שלח תשלומים דיגיטליים בינלאומיים בקנה מידה. משלוח מיידי, מימוש ללא תסכולים, מאות אפשרויות תגמול. קנה, שלח, עקוב, נהל ומותג את התשלומים שלך בפלטפורמה הקלה לשימוש שלנו.

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

IncentivePilot היא הפלטפורמה המובילה למשחקים ויצירתיות למובילי מכירות. נהל בקלות תקציבים של מיליוני דולרים, שלח אלפי תגמולים בשניות, ותן לצוות שלך את המתנה הטובה מכולם, את הכוח לבחור את הפרס שלהם. עקוב אחר מעורבות באמצעות מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים הפנימיים שלך וקבל בעלות על יוזמות הפעלת המכירות שלך. בי...

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

מתנות טובות יותר לחברות שאכפת להן. לטפח קשרים ולבנות נאמנות בין צוותי מכירות, שיווק, משאבי אנוש ו-CX.

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Snappy היא פלטפורמת מתנות ארגונית הכל באחד, המשתמשת בכוחם של ניסיון ותענוג כדי לחבר בין אנשים ברחבי העולם.

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...

Offiga

Offiga

offiga.com

Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...

HiThrive

HiThrive

hithrive.com

The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.

Giftly

Giftly

giftly.com

Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.

Giftcardsify

Giftcardsify

giftcardsify.com

Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...

PerkSweet

PerkSweet

perksweet.com

PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...

Loop & Tie

Loop & Tie

loopandtie.com

The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...

Huggg

Huggg

huggg.me

Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention

Virtual Incentives

Virtual Incentives

virtualincentives.com

Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.

Gyft

Gyft

gyft.com

Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.

Gift Baskets Overseas

Gift Baskets Overseas

giftbasketsoverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...

Huuray

Huuray

huuray.com

Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...

PerkUp

PerkUp

perkupapp.com

Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.

PerkSpot

PerkSpot

perkspot.com

PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...

FlowyTeam

FlowyTeam

flowyteam.com

flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...

Crewhu

Crewhu

crewhu.com

Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!

BHN Rewards

BHN Rewards

bhnrewards.com

BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...

Hoppier

Hoppier

hoppier.com

Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...

TruCentive

TruCentive

trucentive.com

TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...

eGifter Rewards

eGifter Rewards

egifterrewards.com

eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...

Runa

Runa

runa.io

With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...

Tillo

Tillo

tillo.io

Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.

GroupGreeting

GroupGreeting

groupgreeting.com

At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...

Guusto

Guusto

guusto.com

Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...

SWAG.EU

SWAG.EU

swag.eu

SWAG.EU יוצר חוויות מוצר יוצאות דופן שעוזרות להעלות את המותג שלך. אנו מעצבים, מוצאים, מייצרים ומפיצים מוצרים מותאמים אישית ואיכותיים... ואנחנו מהירים. אנו מתגאים בכך שאנחנו השותפים המומלצים שלך לכל צרכי ה-swag המותאמים אישית שלך באירופה. אנו מציעים מגוון רחב של מוצרים באיכות גבוהה והאתר שלנו מקל עלי...

CorporateGift.com

CorporateGift.com

corporategift.com

Corporate Gift היא פלטפורמת מתנות שפותחה עבור מתנות פרוגרמטיות מתמשכות. קנה, אחסן והגדר הכל פעם אחת, ואז הגבר מעורבות תוך דקות. הפתרון שלנו נוצר סביב 3 עמודי תווך - מגוון עצום של מוצרים כדי להבטיח שביעות רצון של הנמען, טכנולוגיה מתקדמת ואוטומציה לבקרת תהליכים חלקה, וצוות מומחים המוכן לספק שיטות עבוד...

SwagUp

SwagUp

swagup.com

SwagUp היא הפלטפורמה היחידה לניהול Swag מקצה לקצה. אנו מאמינים ש-swag הוא חזק להפליא, אך גם מסובך להפליא לשימוש. כל מה שאנו עושים מתמקד בהפיכת תהליך היצירה והמשלוח לפשוט ככל האפשר. הפלטפורמה שלנו מעניקה לך את הכוח לנהל עיצוב, יצירה, רכישה, ניהול מלאי, הפצה יעילה ולוגיסטיקה גלובלית, הכל במקום אחד. הי...

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Stadium הופך את המתנות, התגמולים והסוואג לקבוצות גלובליות לפשוטות ואישיות, לא משנה קנה המידה או המרחק. אנו מאפשרים לנמענים שלך בכל רחבי העולם לבחור מה שהם רוצים ולאן לשלוח אותו, מונעים ניחושים וממקסמים את ההשפעה של כל החלפה. בין אם אתה מודה ללקוחות ובין אם אתה מצטרף לעובדים, Stadium היא פלטפורמת הכל...

NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency

neocurrency.com

NeoCurrency מקורה ומספקת ללקוחות ברחבי העולם תגמולים דיגיטליים מקטלוג ייחודי הכולל מותגים מובילים, תשלום מראש ואפשרויות אחרות דמויות מזומן ב-24 מטבעות שונים ב-36 מדינות. NeoCurrency היא ספקית עצמאית מבוססת ארה"ב של תגמולים ופרסים דיגיטליים עבור קידום מכירות ותוכניות נאמנות, מחקרי שוק, תגמולים לעובדי...

O4S

O4S

o4s.io

O4S היא פלטפורמה טכנולוגית שחוללת מהפכה באופן שבו עסקים מובילים הפצה מתקשרים עם שותפי הערוצים שלהם. באמצעות פתרונות חדישים וגישה מונעת נתונים, O4S מעצימה לעסקים למקד ולתמרץ במדויק שותפים לערוצים בעלי ביצועים גבוהים, לעודד מכירות ולעודד שותפויות מתמשכות.

Paylode

Paylode

paylode.com

Paylode היא פלטפורמת ההטבות ללקוחות עבור חברות שרוצות להשיק במהירות תוכנית הטבות לקוחות מרתקת במיוחד. Paylode מאפשרת לחברות לספק ללקוחותיהן תוכנית הטבות מקיפה בשבריר מהזמן ומהעלות שנדרש לבנות אחת מהן. Paylode זה כמו שיש צוות שותפויות שלם בפינה שלך. אנו בודקים ומנהלים משא ומתן מראש על אלפי הצעות הטבו...

Giftpack

Giftpack

giftpack.ai

Giftpack AI היא פלטפורמת מתנות ארגונית חדשנית. אנו משתמשים בטכנולוגיית בינה מלאכותית כדי להפוך תהליך של מתן מתנות בכמות גדולה ולהתאים כל מתנה לכל אחד מהמקבלים שלך. הפגינו הערכה וערבו את העובדים והלקוחות שלכם עם מתנות מותאמות אישית שנאספו בצורה מבוססת נתונים.

Alyce

Alyce

alyce.com

Alyce היא פלטפורמת מתנות התומכת בינה מלאכותית המסייעת לעסקים לבנות מערכות יחסים, להאיץ מכירות ולהגביר את המודעות למותג באמצעות מתנות מותאמות אישית. צוותי שיווק, מכירות ולקוחות משתמשים ב-Alyce כדי לפתוח את הדלת לעסקים חדשים ולטפח ולתגמל לקוחות נאמנים לאורך מחזור חייהם.

Kudoboard

Kudoboard

kudoboard.com

Kudoboard הוא כרטיס הקבוצה המושלם לאירועים מיוחדים. לחגוג מישהו עם כרטיס קבוצתי מקוון מלא בהודעות, קובצי GIF, תמונות וסרטונים!

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

קנה, שלח ועקוב אחר כרטיסי מתנה דיגיטליים עבור תוכניות התגמול והתמריצים שלך.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

תשתית תגמולים, תמריצים, הטבות ותשלומים לעסקים. אלפי עסקים מכל הגדלים, מסטארט-אפים ועד ארגונים גדולים, משתמשים במטבע העסקי של Xoxoday כדי לשלוח תגמולים, הטבות, תמריצים ותשלומים.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.