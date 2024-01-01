KAIT that stands for Kuwait Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology is the first AI-powered conversational platform in Kuwait and GCC. With its easy integration with social media channels, KAIT can take your business to the next level of customer service, marketing and sales.

