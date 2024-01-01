JFrog

JFrog

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: jfrog.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של JFrog ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies and tools comprising the software supply chain. Organizations benefit from full traceability to any type of release and deployment environment including ML models, software that runs on the edge, and software deployed in production data centers.
קטגוריות:
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

אתר: jfrog.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל JFrog, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

SAP

SAP

sap.com

CoreWeave

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

censius

censius

censius.ai

Arnica

Arnica

arnica.io

Socket

Socket

socket.dev

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

ClearML

ClearML

clear.ml

project44

project44

project44.com

GoBolt

GoBolt

gobolt.com

FourKites

FourKites

fourkites.com

e2open

e2open

e2open.com

Cadmium

Cadmium

gocadmium.com

Kortical

Kortical

kortical.com

GoRamp

GoRamp

goramp.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.