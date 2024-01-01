Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies and tools comprising the software supply chain. Organizations benefit from full traceability to any type of release and deployment environment including ML models, software that runs on the edge, and software deployed in production data centers.

