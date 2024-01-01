אלטרנטיבות - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI Voiceover ו-AI Video Generator. הפק את התוכן האודיו-ויזואלי הבא המקצועי שלך מבלי לבזבז כסף על שכירת שחקנים, מצלמות או ציוד שמע
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
פתח תובנות בנתונים שלך עם תוכנת ניתוח הנתונים האיכותית הטובה ביותר. NVivo עוזרת לך לגלות יותר מהנתונים האיכותיים והמעורבים שלך. חשפו תובנות עשירות יותר והפקו ממצאים בעלי ניסוח ברור וניתן להגנה המגובים בראיות קפדניות.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn מקל על ניקוי, תיוג ולדמיין משוב לקוחות - הכל במקום אחד. מופעל על ידי בינה מלאכותית מתקדמת.
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
AI ללא קוד למקצועני אוטומציה. לבסוף, פלטפורמת הכל באחד לבניית אוטומציות AI ברמה ארגונית עבור תהליכי טקסט ומסמכים, ללא קוד.
InMoment
inmoment.com
גישת שיפור החוויה (XI) של InMoment חורגת מעבר לניהול חווית לקוח מסורתי ומשלבת נתונים, טכנולוגיה ומומחיות בתעשייה."
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
תחומי הליבה של QuData הם Conversational AI (זיהוי דיבור, מערכות דיאלוג, עוזרי קול); הבנת שפה טבעית; ניתוח תמונה (סיווג ופילוח תמונה, זיהוי אובייקט/פנים); ניתוח התנהגות לקוחות. צוות המתכנתים ומדעני הנתונים של החברה ביצע בהצלחה מספר פרויקטים עבור שותפיה העסקיים. החוקרים של Qudata עובדים גם על גישות חד...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche היא פלטפורמת ניתוח משוב שמנתחת הררי משוב מלקוחות תוך דקות, ומאפשרת לך לספק תובנות עמוקות במהירות ולעזור לחברה שלך לקבל החלטות טובות יותר. הפלטפורמה של Kapiche אינה דורשת שום הגדרה או מסגור קוד. זה פשוט עובד, מיד. וזה מאפשר לך לנתח את כל משוב הלקוחות שלך במקום אחד. עם Kapiche, אתה יכול להגי...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
במינוף של מותגים ואקדמאים כאחד, ATLAS.ti מאפשר לכל אחד לנתח נתונים ולחשוף תובנות חשובות - לא משנה באיזה מגזר אתה עובד. ממשימות ניתוח בסיסיות ועד לפרויקטי המחקר המעמיקים ביותר: עם ATLAS.ti, אתה יכול בקלות לפתוח את הנעילה ממצאים מעשיים מנתוני השיטות האיכותיות והמעורבות שלך עם כלי מחקר אינטואיטיביים וט...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola היא חברת ResTech המציעה מוצרי SaaS לאנשי מחקר. Kimola Analytics מספק היבטים שונים של אורח החיים של קהל צרכנים ספציפי. הקהלים האלה מקבלים הגדרה על ידי משתמשים ומיוצרים על ידי מנוע הבינה המלאכותית של Kimola. כך שמפרסמים יוכלו להבין איפה הקהל שלהם מסתובב, במה הם צופים בטלוויזיה, איזה מפורסם או ...
Caplena
caplena.com
האם אי פעם ביליתי אינספור שעות בסינון מייגע בין ערימות ענק של משוב מלקוחות? Caplena.com משתמש ב- Augmented Intelligence כדי להפחית באופן דרסטי את משך הזמן שלוקח לנתח כמויות גדולות של טקסט חופשי מביקורות או תגובות לשאלות פתוחות. בתוך דקות Caplena מזהה נושאים ומתייג אוטומטית את כל מערך הנתונים שלך, ומ...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, חברת Press Ganey, מפעילה את פלטפורמת HX (Human Experience) - פלטפורמת טכנולוגיית ניסיון ומחקר מקיפה המפרקת את הממגורות בין CX (חווית לקוח), חווית עובדים (EX), מחקר שוק - כך שחברות יכולות לקבל הבנה עמוקה ומלאה יותר של החוויות של הקהל שלהם. פלטפורמת HX אוספת ומנתחת נתונים, ומתרגמת את הממצאים ל...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
תובנות חשובות, ברורות, ניכרות ומרשימות מסרטונים, פוסטים חברתיים, נתוני טקסט לא מובנים של דפי מוצר - כדי לעזור לך להבין טוב יותר את המחשבות, הרגשות, המניעים ותהליכי קבלת ההחלטות של הלקוחות שלך. Comments Analytics הוא כלי בינה מלאכותית המספק ניתוח מעמיק של נתוני טקסט לא מובנים, כולל ניתוח סנטימנטים, ק...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
עשה מהפכה בתהליכי ניתוח הנתונים שלך עם פתרון ה-SaaS המתקדם שלנו שנועד לייעל את התהליכים העסקיים שלך.
Olvy
olvy.co
יומן השינויים המופעל על ידי AI. עדכן את המשתמשים שלך על עדכוני מוצרים מבלי לבזבז שעות מדי שבוע בכתיבת מהדורות. הכריזו על תכונות חדשות עם דפים עצמאיים יפים ויעילים של יומן שינויים ווידג'טים בתוך האפליקציה.