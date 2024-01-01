WebCatalog

Inforiver

Inforiver

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: inforiver.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Inforiver ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
כלים להדמיה של נתונים

אתר: inforiver.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Inforiver, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

SeekTable

SeekTable

seektable.com

Dataslayer

Dataslayer

dataslayer.ai

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

powerbi.com

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

365 Data Science

365 Data Science

365datascience.com

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Matik

Matik

matik.io

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

ContractKen

ContractKen

contractken.com

SalesDirector.ai

SalesDirector.ai

salesdirector.ai

Targit

Targit

targit.com

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.