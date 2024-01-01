אלטרנטיבות - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - פתרון אוטומציית השותפות המוביל בעולם מגלה, מנהל, מגן, מייעל את כל ערוצי השותפות ומגיע לצמיחה אקספוננציאלית אמיתית.
LTK
shopltk.com
קנו את החידושים האחרונים בתחום האופנה, הבית, היופי, הכושר ממשפיעני LTK שאתם סומכים עליהם. רעיונות לבגדי עבודה, שמלות אורחות לחתונה, מראות נסיעות ועוד ועוד.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN היא תוכנת שיווק המשפיעים הטובה ביותר עבור מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני. הפלטפורמה המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית שלנו כוללת חבילת משפיענים של יותר מ-32 מיליון, חדר עבודה של קמפיינים, דיווח וניתוח, תשלום ומימוש מוצרים, ספריית מדיה מלאה בתוכן ועוד.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
תוכנה לניהול קשרי שותפים להגדלת כל תוכנית: שותפים, מפיץ, שיווק ועוד. ראה מדוע חברות SaaS צומחות עם PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole היא חברת Hashtag Analytics ו-Social Media Analytics המספקת נתונים בזמן אמת עם מעקב האשטאג עבור טוויטר, אינסטגרם ופייסבוק.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
מותגים משגשגים נבנים עם שגרירים. תוכנת ניהול שגריר מותג הכל-באחד המשתלבת עם Shopify, Amazon ו-WoCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
פלטפורמת שיווק משפיענים Affable מאפשרת למותגים גלובליים, סוכנויות ומותגי מסחר אלקטרוני D2C למצוא משפיענים, לנהל קמפיינים ולמדוד החזר ROI בקלות! משפיענים מאומתים. 100+ לקוחות.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
תשתית צמיחה למסחר אלקטרוני. הצטרפו לאלפי עסקים שמשתמשים בתוכנת ביצוע מדיה קמעונאית ומודיעין של Perpetua כדי להגדיל בצורה רווחית את הצמיחה באמזון, Walmart, Instacart ובשוקים אחרים.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
מטב את מסע הלקוח הדיגיטלי. הפלטפורמה המאוחדת של Emplifi של תוכנות חווית לקוח ותוכנות ניהול מדיה חברתית סוגרת את פער ה-CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
פתרון הכל-באחד להעצמת שיווק המשפיעים שלך. נהל את מחזור החיים המלא של מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים המשפיעים שלך.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr היא מערכת הרשומה לשיווק משפיעים מונע נתונים בה משתמשים משווקים כדי להשקיע באסטרטגיות הנכונות, לייעל קמפיינים ולהרחיב תוכניות.
Skeepers
octoly.com
פלטפורמת השיווק המובילה של משפיענים Octoly עוזרת למותגים להגביר את הנראות שלהם, לבנות אמון ולהגביר את המכירות על ידי חיבור בין מיקרו-משפיענים וצרכנים שנבדקו בקנה מידה. מותגים ממנפים את הקהילה האוצרת שלנו כדי ליצור פוסטים במדיה חברתית וסקירות מסחר אלקטרוני בתמורה למוצר מחונן.
StarNgage
starngage.com
ב-StarNgage, אנו מאמינים שתוכן ויזואלי המופץ חברתית הוא העתיד של הפרסום. זה קורה עכשיו באינסטגרם ואנחנו רוצים לעזור למותגים בהרפתקה הזו ולנצח באינסטגרם. פלטפורמה זו מאפשרת למותגים למדוד את מאמצי השיווק שלהם באינסטגרם ולרתום משפיענים ליצור תוכן.
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks היא פלטפורמת שיווק משפיענים עטורת פרסים ותאגיד B Certified המניעה מסחר חברתי עם יוצרים ומותגי הצרכנות המובילים בעולם. הטכנולוגיה הקניינית של MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, מספקת התאמת יוצרים אסטרטגית למותגים המעוניינים להניע מודעות, מעורבות ומכירות במדיה החברתית. הפלטפורמה מספקת פתרונות...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero היא תוכנת שותפים, משפיעים ושיווק הפניות רבת עוצמה, הכל באחד. החל מ-$49pm בלבד, GrowthHero מתקדם איתך! כלים גמישים לחלוטין להצלחה שלך: - פורטל שותפים עם תווית לבנה, התאמה אישית מלאה ללא צורך בקוד - שתף כתובות אתרים ו/או קודי הנחה הניתנים להתאמה אישית - שילוב באמצעות Stripe, API, Zapier, Sh...
Influence.co
influence.co
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לעשות את זה בתור יוצר. הצטרפו לרשת המקצועית הראשונה המיועדת למשפיענים ויוצרים. צור את הפרופיל שלך היום כדי להרוויח כסף, ללמוד אחד מהשני ולפגוש אנשים דרך קהילות.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
מס' 1 פלטפורמת תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים ליצירה ופרסום של קמפיינים של UGC על פני נקודות מגע שיווקיות שונות. פלטפורמת ה-UGC המושלמת להגדלת אמון המותג, המודעות, מעורבות המשתמשים והמכירות בהצלחה.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr היא אחת מחברות השיווק המובילות של משפיענים המחברת את המשפיענים והשגרירים הנכונים למותגים המובילים. בקר באתר האינטרנט שלנו עוד היום.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag בתשלום - קבל התאמה ליוצרים, הפעל קמפיינים והפעל רשימת היתרים של יוצרים - בפלטפורמה אחת. שיווק משפיעים הוא כעת בטוח, קל ומהיר.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
קידום מכירות באמצעות Creator Marketing. שיווק משפיעים, תוכניות שותפים, ניהול יוצרים, תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים, שגרירי מותג: בנה שותפויות יקרות ערך להגדלת העסק שלך.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold היא פלטפורמת השיווק של קנדה עם משפיענים, ומחברת בין מותגים ל-9,000+ מיקרו-משפיענים מקומיים. פשט את ניהול הקמפיינים, סקירת התוכן ותשלומי המשפיעים. תהנה מהפתרונות המותאמים שלנו, כולל מסעות פרסום מנוהלים, CampaignPlus ומודעות רשימת היתרים. אמבולד, מהימן על ידי מותגים קנדיים מובילים, מבטיח החזר R...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN הוא פתרון תוכנה מונחה נתונים של Influencer Marketing המייעל את זרימת העבודה ואסטרטגיות השיווק של המשפיענים שלך. אנו מחויבים לחברות וקבוצות גדולות ובינוניות. בכל שלב של שיווק משפיענים, יש לנו פתרונות עבורך: ◾ זיהוי וגילוי ידוענים, משפיעני נישה וכישרונות מתפתחים. ◾ להעריך את איכות הקהל של המש...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre היא פלטפורמת משפיענים מקיפה המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, המאפשרת למיליוני משפיענים להתחבר למותגים גלובליים לצורך שיתופי פעולה רבי עוצמה. ועוד יותר טוב - Atisfyre הוא לגמרי בחינם למשפיענים. Atisfyre נולדה מהתשוקה שלנו לחולל מהפכה ולהשפיע לטובה על תעשיית שיווק המשפיענים. ראינו כמה קשה למשפיע...