אלטרנטיבות - Holistics
Tableau
tableau.com
טבלה (בצרפתית 'שולחן קטן', מילולית, פירושו גם 'תמונה'; כביכול טבלה או, לעתים רחוקות, טבלאות) עשויה להתייחס ל:
Looker
looker.com
Looker היא תוכנת בינה עסקית ופלטפורמת ניתוח ביג דאטה שעוזרת לך לחקור, לנתח ולשתף ניתוח עסקי בזמן אמת בקלות.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
ניהול מחברות עבור מדעני נתונים וחוקרים.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
תוכנת בינה עסקית ואנליטיקה. Zoho Analytics היא תוכנת BI וניתוח נתונים בשירות עצמי המאפשרת לך לנתח את הנתונים שלך באופן חזותי, ליצור הדמיות נתונים מדהימות ולגלות תובנות נסתרות תוך דקות.
Grow
grow.com
תוכנת בינה עסקית המשחררת את התובנות הנחוצות לך נואשות כדי לתדלק צמיחה ולשנות את העסק שלך.
Metabase
metabase.com
הדרך המהירה והקלה ביותר לשתף נתונים וניתוחים בתוך החברה שלך. שרת Business Intelligence בקוד פתוח שתוכל להתקין תוך 5 דקות שמתחבר ל-MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB ועוד! כל אחד יכול להשתמש בו כדי לבנות תרשימים, לוחות מחוונים ודוחות אימייל ליליים.
Sisense
sisense.com
תוכנת Business Intelligence מאת Sisense, המובילה בתעשייה ב-BI עבור נתונים מורכבים - הכנה, ניתוח וחקור בקלות נתונים צומחים ממקורות רבים.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת ענן שבסיסה באמריקן פורק, יוטה, ארצות הברית. היא מתמחה בכלי בינה עסקית והדמיית נתונים.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
מצב היא פלטפורמת נתונים שיתופית המשלבת SQL, R, Python וניתוח חזותי במקום אחד. התחבר, נתח ושתף, מהר יותר.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio היא פלטפורמת לוח מחוונים מקוונת לבניית לוחות מחוונים עסקיים רבי עוצמה בזמן אמת עבור הצוות שלך או הלקוחות שלך.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
ניתוח SaaS מקצה לקצה. HockeyStack הוא כלי ניתוח SaaS המאחד נתוני שיווק, מוצר, הכנסות ומכירות כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, כגון LTV של קמפיין, או שיעור הנטישה של כל ערוץ שיווק. אין הגדרה. אין קוד. נסה בחינם
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
התובנה שאתה צריך כדי לנהל את העסק שלך! עם עלויות, זמן והוצאות פרויקט בזמן אמת, ניהול הפרויקטים, המשימות והלקוחות שלך הוא קל. קבל תרשימים אינטראקטיביים עשירים ברמת חבר צוות, פרויקט, לקוח וחברה. אנו יודעים שהעסק שלך לא מתחיל או מסתיים בדלת הכניסה של המשרד שלך. העסק שלך הוא המקום שבו אתה נמצא! ואתה יכו...
Chartio
chartio.com
פתרון הבינה העסקית והניתוח מבוסס הענן של Chartio מאפשר לכל אחד לנתח את הנתונים שלו מהיישומים העסקיים שלו.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
פלטפורמת הניתוח והניידות העסקית של MicroStrategy עוזרת לארגונים לבנות ולפרוס אפליקציות ניתוח וניידות כדי לשנות את העסק שלהם.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex היא פלטפורמת נתונים מודרנית למדעי נתונים וניתוח נתונים. מחברות שיתופיות, אפליקציות נתונים יפות ואבטחה ברמה ארגונית.
Mineo
mineo.app
המרת מחברות Python לאפליקציות נתונים. Mineo היא הפלטפורמה לחקור את הנתונים שלך, לבנות ולפרוס אפליקציות נתונים המבוססות על מחברות מוטענות של Python.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx מספקת את פלטפורמת הענן של Analytics המובילה. אנו מאפשרים לכולם לגלות תובנות בעלות השפעה רבה עם אוטומציה אנליטית המופעלת על ידי AI.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData היא פלטפורמת BI וניתוח משובצים המספקת ניתוח מהיר, אמין וקל לשימוש. נבנה עבור כל המשתמשים העסקיים שלך בראש.
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
התחנה הראשונה והיחידה של B2B להפעלת הכנסה כל מה שהצוות שלך צריך כדי למשוך קונים, להכין מוכרים, לכמת ערך ולבצע אופטימיזציה מתמדת של הביצועים. פלטפורמה מודולרית אחת - מספקת צמיחה צפויה בהכנסות בקנה מידה.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ניתוח אתרים ומוצר נעשה נכון - סוף סוף! המעקב Spotless™ של Usermaven לוכד את כל האירועים באופן אוטומטי, מסיר את התלות במפתחים והופך אותו לכלי הניתוח הקל ביותר עבור משווקים ואנשי מוצר.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ מציע גישה דינמית שיתופית לטכנולוגיית סימולציה וניתוח נתונים ומשאבי HPC וענן ניתנים להרחבה, הכל במקום אחד.