Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publishing, data science, and finance. Highcharts has been in active development since 2009 and remains a developer favorite due to its robust feature set, ease of use, thorough documentation, accessibility compliance, and vibrant community.

קטגוריות :

אתר: highcharts.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Highcharts, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.