אלטרנטיבות - Heyo

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

ההגרלות והתגמולים של UpViral הם הדרך המהירה ביותר להגדיל את העסק שלך באינטרנט. צור תנועה, הגדל את הרשימה שלך והמר מנויים ללקוחות.

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Wishpond מקל על משווקים ליצור דפי נחיתה ותחרויות, לעקוב אחר לידים, לשלוח מיילים ועוד.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam היא פלטפורמת שיווק לצמיחה. אנו מאפשרים לך לנהל קמפיינים מדהימים שמצמיחים את העסק שלך.

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

הפעל תחרויות מרתקות ומתנות. הגדל את העוקבים במדיה החברתית, הגדל את המנויים לניוזלטר, ללכוד לידים חדשים, למשוך את הקהל שלך, להגביר את התנועה לאתר, ועוד הרבה יותר.

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman היא פלטפורמת SaaS ליצירה וניהול של מתנות דרך ערוצי מדיה חברתית מרובים. זוהי אפליקציה חוצת פלטפורמות המאפשרת למשתמשים לפרסם תוכן בפייסבוק, טוויטר, יוטיוב, אינסטגרם, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord ו-Twitch. פעולות הפניה, חידון, סקר ותכונות של שאלות פתוחות זמינות...

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

הצטרפו לאלפי מותגי Fortune 500, משרדי פרסום ועסקים קטנים שמשתמשים ב-ShortStack כדי לבנות קמפיינים שיווקיים אינטראקטיביים מותאמים. צור תחרויות הניתנות להתאמה אישית, הגרלות, חידונים, מתנות האשטאג, תחרויות הערות להשתתפות, דפי נחיתה, חלונות קופצים ועוד.

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...

Giveaway.com

Giveaway.com

giveaway.com

Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...

Upland Second Street

Upland Second Street

lab.secondstreet.com

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker מציעה למשווקים מגוון של 30 מנגנונים להקמת תחרויות ומשחקי מתנות עם מדיה חברתית בפייסבוק, בנייד או באתר.

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

הניע את הקמפיינים השיווקיים שלך ברשתות החברתיות ובאתר שלך, תוך יצירת לידים. עקוב אחר הרשתות החברתיות שלך ובצע האזנה חברתית, ניטור מותג ואיסוף תוכן בזמן אמת. - הגדל את הקהל הדיגיטלי שלך וקבל לידים מוסמכים עם תוכן אינטראקטיבי פשוט דרך האפליקציה שלך, האתר שלך או הרשתות החברתיות. - נתח את השיחה החברתית ...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio מאפשרת למותגים ולמדיה גדולים למשוך קהל בערוצים דיגיטליים באמצעות יותר מ-50 פורמטים אינטראקטיביים בתבנית (חידונים, תחרויות, סקרים, מבחנים, משחקי אנימציה וכו'). עם הקפדה על GDPR, הפלטפורמה מאפשרת איסוף של נתוני צד ראשון עשירים שניתן לדחוף לטכנולוגיות רחבות יותר של הלקוח להעשרת נתונים. יותר מ-...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

תוכנת הכנס-הפעל כדי לבנות ולעקוב אחר תוכנית הפניות או תוכנית שותפים משלך. נבחר במקום הראשון על ידי משווקים ברחבי העולם. תוכנת ההפניה היחידה שאושרה רשמית על ידי HubSpot. 👉 בנה את התוכנית שלך בימים ולא בשבועות, באמצעות בונה הקמפיינים שלנו לגרור ושחרר. אנו מציעים התאמה אישית מתקדמת של תווית לבנה מבלי ...

Woorise

Woorise

woorise.com

Woorise היא הדרך הקלה ביותר ליצור מתנות ותחרויות ויראליות, דפי נחיתה וטפסים מרתקים כמו סקרים וחידונים. Woorise עוזרת לעסקים קטנים להתחבר לקהל, לאסוף לידים ולסגור מכירות.

Woobox

Woobox

woobox.com

חוויות שמגבירות את המעורבות צור והרץ בקלות תחרויות מוצלחות, מתנות, סקרים, קופונים, טפסים ועוד.

ViralKit

ViralKit

viralkit.io

הגבר את ההשפעה החברתית שלך עם כלי התחרות וההתנות שלנו המופעל על ידי בינה מלאכותית. שברו את הגבולות של תחרויות מסורתיות, מתנות והגרלות! רתום את הכוח של AI כדי להרקיע שחקים לעוקבים, לייקים, לקוחות ומעורבות.

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית עם כלים ליצירת הגרלות, תחרויות ומתנות.

