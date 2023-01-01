אלטרנטיבות - Healthgrades
elink.io
elink.io
בנה כל דבר עם קישורי אינטרנט. ל-elink יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לשמור סימניות ולבנות דפי אינטרנט, ניוזלטרים בדוא"ל, ווידג'טים לאתרי RSS, קישורי ביו חברתי, קירות חברתיים, תוכן אוטומטי ועוד. צור תוכן תוך דקות!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io הוא מקצר כתובת URL של תווית לבנה שיוצר קישורים קצרים בדומיינים ממותגים. קצר, התאם אישית ושתף כתובות אתרים ממותגות עם הקהל שלך.
Revue
getrevue.co
בנה קהל נאמן. Revue מקל על סופרים ומוציאים לאור לשלוח עלוני מערכת - ולקבל תשלום.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
הוסף פיקסלים למיקוד מחדש, קריאה לפעולה מותאמת אישית, דומיינים מותאמים אישית לכל קישור שאתה משתף, התאם אישית את הופעת התמונות הממוזערות של קישורים ומיקוד מחדש את כל מי שלחץ.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
מחקר קהל של Reddit בקצות אצבעותיך. גלה במהירות את נקודות הכאב של הלקוח שלך, אילו פתרונות הם צריכים, ועל מה הם להוטים לשלם.
Radio.co
radio.co
רוצה ליצור תחנת רדיו? הפוך את לוח הזמנים שלך לאוטומטי, שדר בשידור חי ועקוב אחר מאזינים מפלטפורמה אחת קלה לשימוש. ברוכים הבאים ל-Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
קבל החלטות נדל"ן חכמות יותר וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם מודיעין המיקום ותובנות התנועה של Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית והפניית להשקת תחרויות דירוג, הגרלות, תוכניות טרום השקה והפניה.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
שתף פעולה עם ShareASale כדי להפוך לחלק מרשת השיווק השותפים המהימנה שלנו. הרשת שלנו מספקת פתרונות שיווק עבור השותפים שלנו.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence הוא שירות שיווק משפיענים המאפשר למותגים ומשפיענים להתחבר, לשתף פעולה ולהגיע ליעדים שלהם.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
פי 10 תוכן פודקאסט ווידאו תוך 10 דקות. SummarAIze מייעדת מחדש את התוכן שלך מאודיו ווידאו לפוסטים חברתיים מרתקים וניתנים לשיתוף, תוכן בדוא"ל, סיכומים, ציטוטים ועוד!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte מנחה צוותי שיווק דיגיטליים לתכנן ולהפיק קמפיינים מקוונים, לנתח ולבצע אופטימיזציה של תוצאות. הבינה המלאכותית עושה את השאר.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
שוק השמות המקורי למותג עם למעלה מ-100,000 שמות עסקים שנאספו על ידי מומחים לבחירה. קבל את ה-.com התואם ואת הלוגו, וייעוץ מיתוג חינם מהצוות שלנו.
Eredom
eredom.com
ברוכים הבאים לארדום! חקור שמות דומיין עסקיים לא רשומים, הניתנים למותג! חפש שמות דומיין עסקיים זמינים וניתנים למותג .com!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow היא חבילת השיחות הרב-ערוצים המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית למעורבות לקוחות. פלטפורמת ה-All-in-One SleekFlow יוצרת מסעות לקוח חלקים ומותאמים אישית בכל ערוצי ההודעות של כולם, כולל WhatsApp, Instagram, צ'אט חי ועוד. SleekFlow מוקדש לעיצוב עתיד התקשורת על ידי העצמת חברות לרכז את כל זרימות העבודה...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
בנו רשימת המתנה ויראלית של משתמשים מוקדמים. חסוך זמן השקה וקבל הרשמות נוספות למוצר בשלב מוקדם שלך עם רשימות המתנה ויראליות טרום-השקה
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...