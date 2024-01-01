אלטרנטיבות - #paid
LTK
shopltk.com
קנו את החידושים האחרונים בתחום האופנה, הבית, היופי, הכושר ממשפיעני LTK שאתם סומכים עליהם. רעיונות לבגדי עבודה, שמלות אורחות לחתונה, מראות נסיעות ועוד ועוד.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN היא תוכנת שיווק המשפיעים הטובה ביותר עבור מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני. הפלטפורמה המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית שלנו כוללת חבילת משפיענים של יותר מ-32 מיליון, חדר עבודה של קמפיינים, דיווח וניתוח, תשלום ומימוש מוצרים, ספריית מדיה מלאה בתוכן ועוד.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
פלטפורמת שיווק משפיענים Affable מאפשרת למותגים גלובליים, סוכנויות ומותגי מסחר אלקטרוני D2C למצוא משפיענים, לנהל קמפיינים ולמדוד החזר ROI בקלות! משפיענים מאומתים. 100+ לקוחות.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
מטב את מסע הלקוח הדיגיטלי. הפלטפורמה המאוחדת של Emplifi של תוכנות חווית לקוח ותוכנות ניהול מדיה חברתית סוגרת את פער ה-CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
פתרון הכל-באחד להעצמת שיווק המשפיעים שלך. נהל את מחזור החיים המלא של מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים המשפיעים שלך.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr היא מערכת הרשומה לשיווק משפיעים מונע נתונים בה משתמשים משווקים כדי להשקיע באסטרטגיות הנכונות, לייעל קמפיינים ולהרחיב תוכניות.
Skeepers
octoly.com
פלטפורמת השיווק המובילה של משפיענים Octoly עוזרת למותגים להגביר את הנראות שלהם, לבנות אמון ולהגביר את המכירות על ידי חיבור בין מיקרו-משפיענים וצרכנים שנבדקו בקנה מידה. מותגים ממנפים את הקהילה האוצרת שלנו כדי ליצור פוסטים במדיה חברתית וסקירות מסחר אלקטרוני בתמורה למוצר מחונן.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
מאוחר יותר היא פלטפורמת שיווק ומסחר במדיה חברתית המסייעת לבעלי עסקים, יוצרים, סוכנויות וצוותי מדיה חברתית להצמיח את המותגים והעסקים שלהם באינטרנט. מאוחר יותר עוזר לך לחסוך זמן ולהצמיח את העסק שלך על ידי ניהול קל של אסטרטגיית המדיה החברתית שלך, הכל במקום אחד. תזמן פוסטים לכל פלטפורמה חברתית, קבל הצע...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
אלפי המותגים והקמעונאים המובילים בעולם סומכים על הטכנולוגיה, השירותים והמומחיות של Bazaarvoice כדי להגדיל הכנסות, להרחיב טווח הגעה, להשיג תובנות מעשיות וליצור תומכים נאמנים. על פי מחקר חדש שהוזמן על ידי Forrester Consulting מטעם Bazaarvoice, עסקים השותפים עם Bazaarvoice יכולים לצפות להחזר של 400% על...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social חוללה מהפכה בתעשיית השיווק במדיה החברתית עבור כמה מהמותגים והסוכנויות הגדולות ביותר של ימינו, כולל Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline ו-Dolce & Gabbana. פלטפורמת הבינה החברתית מונעת נתונים מאפשרת למשווקים לתכנן קמפיינים, למ...
Insense
insense.pro
פלטפורמה יצירתית ליצירת תוכן מותאם אישית והגברה בתשלום עם יוצרים מקצועיים ומשפיעים.