אלטרנטיבות - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) היא חברת בת של אמזון המספקת פלטפורמות מחשוב ענן וממשקי API לפי דרישה ליחידים, חברות וממשלות, על בסיס תשלום לפי דרישה. שירותי רשת מחשוב ענן אלו מספקים מגוון רחב של תשתית טכנית מופשטת בסיסית ואבני בניין וכלים מחשוב מבוזרים. אחד מהשירותים הללו הוא Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud ...
npm
npmjs.com
npm הוא מנהל חבילות עבור שפת התכנות JavaScript המתוחזקת על ידי npm, Inc. npm הוא מנהל החבילות המוגדר כברירת מחדל עבור סביבת זמן הריצה של JavaScript Node.js. הוא מורכב מלקוח שורת פקודה, הנקרא גם npm, ומבסיס נתונים מקוון של חבילות פרטיות ציבוריות ובתשלום, הנקרא npm registry.
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI מניע את האימוץ של GenAI ב-Enterprises. אנחנו מגובים על ידי Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ומשקיעים בולטים אחרים TuneChat: אפליקציית הצ'אט שלנו מופעלת על ידי דגמי קוד פתוח TuneStudio: מגרש המשחקים שלנו עבור מפתחים לכוונון ופריסה של LLMs ChainFury: מנוע ה...