Goava's is a platform that increases your sales by discovering your most valuable leads. We help B2B-salespeople get tailored insights about there prospects. Goavas platform tells you which company you should contact, who you should talk to and what you should talk about. The simple interface allows you to get unbeatable timing and unfairly track your leads and customers.
