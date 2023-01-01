WebCatalog

Glue Up

Glue Up

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: glueup.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Glue Up ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.

קטגוריות:

Business
Email Marketing Software

אתר: glueup.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Glue Up, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.