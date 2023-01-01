Glue Up
אתר: glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.
