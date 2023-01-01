אלטרנטיבות - Gleam
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...
Podium
podium.com
תן לעסק שלך יתרון לא הוגן עם ביקורות, הודעות, תשלומים, Webchat ועוד.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
תוכנת Marketing Automation ו-CRM מלאה לעסקים. ארגן את לכידת לידים, ניהול לידים, ניהול מכירות וניתוח בפלטפורמה אחת.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo היא פלטפורמת מעורבות ראשונה בנתונים שמטמעת אינטליגנציה בתוך זרימות העבודה שלך כדי לעזור לך לבצע, לנתח ולשפר את אסטרטגיית הצמיחה שלך.
CallRail
callrail.com
מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.
Keap
keap.com
Keap עוזר לך להצמיח את העסק שלך, לשפר את שירות הלקוחות ולהגדיל את המכירות. בחר Keap Grow, Keap Pro או Infusionsoft by Keap כדי להתאים לצרכים העסקיים שלך. התחל ניסיון חינם.
Typeform
typeform.com
בנו טפסים יפים ואינטראקטיביים - קבל יותר תגובות. אין צורך בקידוד. תבניות עבור חידונים, מחקרים, משוב, יצירת לידים ועוד. הירשם בחינם.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) אמריקאית המבוססת על תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) שבסיסה בוונקובר, וושינגטון, המוכרת גישה למאגר המידע שלה על אנשי עסקים וחברות לאנשי מקצוע בתחום המכירות, השיווק והגיוס. החברה הוקמה במקור בשנת 2000 בשם Eliyon Technologies על ידי המייסדים יונתן שטרן ומישל דקארי. לאחר רכישתה...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb היא ספקית בינה דיגיטלית ללקוחות ארגוניים ועסקים קטנים עד בינוניים (SMB). הפלטפורמה מספקת שירותי ניתוח אתרים ומציעה למשתמשיה מידע על תעבורת האינטרנט של הלקוחות והמתחרים שלהם.
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato שולח הודעות טקסט לעסקים בדרך הקלה. שירות הודעות הטקסט העסקי המוביל בשוק שלנו יחבר אותך ללקוחות שלך מהר יותר ויעיל יותר מאי פעם.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
תוכנת CRM ייחודית המסייעת לעסקים קטנים להתמקד ולהגדיל את המכירות. מבוסס על GTD ומכירות עקרונות, כלי המכירות שלנו כולל ניהול קשר וניהול משפך.
involve.me
involve.me
הגדל את מעורבות הלקוחות. דרך משפכים אינטראקטיביים. בונה תוכן ללא קוד עבור חידונים, סקרים, מחשבונים, טפסים ודפי תשלום. צור אינטראקציות מותאמות אישית בכל שלב במסע הלקוח.
AWeber
aweber.com
נסה את AWeber בחינם היום וקבל את כל הפתרונות להגדלת רשימת הדוא"ל שלך, יצירת קשר עם הקהל שלך והגדלת המכירות. אין צורך בכרטיס אשראי.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
הפוך קובצי PDF פשוטים למסמכים אינטראקטיביים ומושכים עם מראה מקצועי, נהל כלים שיווקיים, נתח קבצים ועוד.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt מציעה תוכנת CRM בתוספת תמיכת לקוחות מעולה ובסיס ידע עבור צוותי מכירות, שיווק ושירות לקוחות. הצטרף אלינו!
Signals
getsignals.ai
הפוך צפיות בדף ללקוחות. זיהה חברות שגולשות כעת באתר שלך והפכו אותן ללקוחות!
Landbot
landbot.io
בונה הצ'אטבוטים החזק ביותר ללא קוד הגדל את ההכנסה שלך, צמצם עלויות תפעול ותשמח את הלקוחות שלך.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
חיבור מדרגה ראשונה שלך לכל בעל מקצוע. התחבר ישירות למקבלי ההחלטות הנכונים, באמצעות מסד הנתונים הגדול והמדויק בעולם של מיילים וחיוג ישיר.
about.me
about.me
צור את האתר החינמי שלך בן עמוד אחד תוך דקות ספורות.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
ערכת הכלים המתקדמת של CoPilot AI מעצימה את אנשי המכירות למקד ללקוחות פוטנציאליים בכושר הטוב ביותר, לטפח לידים איכותיים ולהזמין פגישות נוספות ב-LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Sender
sender.net
בנה את הגשר בין רשימות הדוא"ל שלך להכנסות. Sender מאפשר לך לשמור במהירות ובקלות על קשר עם הלקוחות שלך ולהגדיל את העסק שלך - תוך הוצאה נמוכה בהרבה.
WotNot
wotnot.io
הפוך אינטראקציות לאוטומטיות עם הלקוחות הנוכחיים והעתידיים שלך היום! קל לבנות בוטים, אבל קשה להשיג את התוצאות הרצויות. זה המקום שבו WotNot נכנסת לתמונה, ומספקת שירות שנעשה בשבילך. אנו בונים צינור של לידים מוסמכים, הופכים את התמיכה שלך לאוטומטית, מבלי להגדיל את מספר העובדים עם פלטפורמת הצ'אטבוט שלנו ל...
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn Email Finder הדרך המהירה ביותר ל-Prospect. כלי איתור לידים למנהלי מכירות, גיוס ושיווק B2B מרובים משימות.
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai היא חבילת תוכנה המופעלת על ידי GenAI המאפשרת מכירות במהירות גבוהה לעסקים B2C ו-B2B2C. פלטפורמת המכירות המשולבת של Floww.ai מציעה Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations משולבים עם ערימת תקשורת מודרנית. הכלים המתקדמים של Floww.ai בינה מלאכותית, Sales C...
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly מספק בונה טפסים מקוון קל לשימוש לעסקים. שלב עם Salesforce עם פתרון האינטרנט החלק שלנו לכל דבר. מתחיל היום.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
השקיעו פחות זמן בחיפושים והגיעו למכסה שלכם. Kaspr הוא תוסף ולוח מחוונים של LinkedIn Chrome המעניק לך גישה לנתוני אנשי קשר B2B תוך שניות.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
העסק המקוון שלך בקלילות - צור, שיווק והשקה באינטרנט מבלי לשכור צוות של קופירייטרים, מפתחי אתרים, מעצבים או שילובי מערכות!
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
מצא, הגיע וזכה ללקוחות האידיאליים שלך. קבל מידע מדויק על חברות B2B ויצירת קשר כדי להגדיל את ההכנסות מהר יותר.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ היא פלטפורמה של כלי חיפוש מכירות B2B. מצא נתוני לקוחות פוטנציאליים, עקוב אחר אותות קנייה והתאם אישית את החשיפה הקרה לחיפוש פוטנציאלי יוצא.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
תוכנה מלאה לשיווק B2B נכנסים ויוצאים. הבטחת צוותי השיווק והמכירות שלך יקבלו יותר לידים מתעבורת האתר, המירו יותר מבקרים ל-MQLs והריצו קמפיינים שיווקיים שלמים.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu הוא ארגז כלים לאוטומציה של צמיחה שיאפשר לך לייצר לידים חדשים, ליצור איתם קשר במהירות וללא מאמץ ולשפר את הידע שלך על המשתמשים שלך.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch הוא שירות צמיחת לידים ושיווק בדוא"ל המלא עבור בלוגרים, סולופרינרים, סטארט-אפים וארגונים. מ-B2B ל-B2C, למעלה מ-500,000 עסקים סומכים על Mailmunch כדי לייצר אלפי לידים בכל יום ולהגדיל את ההכנסות שלהם משיווק בדוא"ל. הנה כל מה שאתה יכול לעשות עם Mailmunch: - בניית רשימות דוא"ל עם מגוון רחב של ט...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
הכירו את La Growth Machine, פלטפורמת הסיכוי הרב-ערוצית הראשונה המאפשרת לך להשתתף בשיחות עם לקוחות פוטנציאליים בלינקדאין, דוא"ל וטוויטר. עם La Growth Machine, אתה יכול: - לייבא לידים מ-LinkedIn או קובץ CSV כדי לנהל בקלות את מאמצי החיפוש שלך. - העשיר את הפרופיל של איש הקשר שלך עם הפרטים שלו, כולל כתוב...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz היא פלטפורמה מקוונת שנועדה לעזור לעסקים מכל הגדלים ליצור חידונים וסקרים שיווקיים מרתקים, לאסוף משוב ולהניע מכירות. Marquiz מספק בונה חידונים ידידותי למשתמש, גרור ושחרר, מגוון רחב של תבניות חידון ייחודיות וסטטיסטיקה חינמית עבור כל חידון. תכונות אלו מקלות על יצירה, עריכה וניתוח של חידונים מותא...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder היא פלטפורמה חדשנית ליצירת לידים B2B והעשרת נתונים שמחוללת מהפכה במכירות ובשיווק. מופעל על ידי אלגוריתמים מתקדמים ובינה מלאכותית, הוא מאפשר לעסקים לגלות לידים באיכות גבוהה, להעשיר נתוני לקוחות ולייעל תהליכים. עם אינטגרציה חלקה במערכות קיימות, CUFinder מעצימה חברות להתאים אישית את התקשורת, ל...
Interact
tryinteract.com
צור חידונים אינטראקטיביים שמייצרים לידים ומוכרים מוצרים. רתום את הכוח של חידונים כדי להגדיל את רשימת הדוא"ל שלך, לפלח את הלידים שלך ולהמליץ על מוצרים כדי להגדיל את המכירות.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
הצטרפו לאלפי מותגי Fortune 500, משרדי פרסום ועסקים קטנים שמשתמשים ב-ShortStack כדי לבנות קמפיינים שיווקיים אינטראקטיביים מותאמים. צור תחרויות הניתנות להתאמה אישית, הגרלות, חידונים, מתנות האשטאג, תחרויות הערות להשתתפות, דפי נחיתה, חלונות קופצים ועוד.
Clearout
clearout.io
אימות דוא"ל בכמות גדולה - 98%+ מדויק, תואם GDPR, הסרת מלכודות דואר זבל, אימות דוא"ל לרעה, מאתר אימייל, API בזמן אמת 99.9% זמן פעילות - ניסיון חינם עם 100 זיכויים!
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
אסוף תשלומים, נתוני לקוחות, הרשמות, הזמנות לאירועים והפניות באמצעות הטפסים והסקרים המקוונים המאובטחים שלנו - השתמש בתבניות חזקות או בעשה זאת בעצמך. הירשם בחינם.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
הפוך תנועה מהנייד לנתונים ניתנים לפעולה, תוך שימוש בחוויות ניידות שממירות.
Leady.com
leady.com
Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequen...
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conver...
riyo.ai
riyo.ai
riyo.ai is a website intelligence and solutions tool for all website owners. Traek provides advanced chatting assistance, forms for contacting, accurate insights, analytics, website traffic monitoring, user alert, visitor company details, technology of website and much more.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a na...
AidaForm
aidaform.com
AidaForm a complete service where you can create both conversational and traditional online forms, surveys, landing pages, order forms and quizzes.
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...