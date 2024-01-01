אלטרנטיבות - GetApp

WebCatalog

Capterra, Inc. היא ספקית שוק מקוונת בחינם המשמשת כמתווך בין קונים וספקי טכנולוגיה בתעשיית התוכנה. החברה מסייעת לצרכנים בבחירת תוכנה לצרכיהם באמצעות ביקורות ומחקר של משתמשים.

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

SourceForge הוא שירות אינטרנט המציע לצרכני תוכנה מיקום מקוון מרכזי לשליטה וניהול של פרויקטי תוכנה בקוד פתוח ומחקר תוכנות עסקיות.

G2

G2

g2.com

השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.

B2B Stack

B2B Stack

b2bstack.com.br

On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...

SoftwareSuggest - Usser

SoftwareSuggest - Usser

softwaresuggest.com

SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...

SoftwareSuggest - Vendors

SoftwareSuggest - Vendors

softwaresuggest.com

G2 Marketing Solutions

G2 Marketing Solutions

sell.g2.com

G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.

PeerSpot

PeerSpot

peerspot.com

פלטפורמת קניית מודיעין של PeerSpot היא המקום אליו הולכים המקצוענים הטכנולוגיים כדי לקבל מידע מעשי ואמין על טכנולוגיה ארגונית, כך שהם יכולים להיות בטוחים שמה שהם קונים זה בדיוק מה שהם צריכים. מופעל על ידי הקהילה הגדולה בעולם של רוכשי טכנולוגיה ארגונית, PeerSpot מספקת ביקורות מעמיקות, פורומים מקוונים,...

Crozdesk

Crozdesk

crozdesk.com

Crozdesk עוזרת לעסקים למצוא ולהשוות תוכנות בכל קטגוריות התוכנה העיקריות. חקור תמחור, תכונות, ביקורות משתמשים, דירוגים, הנחות ועוד.

TrustRadius

TrustRadius

trustradius.com

TrustRadius הוא האתר לאנשי מקצוע לחלוק תובנות מהעולם האמיתי באמצעות ביקורות מעמיקות על מוצרי טכנולוגיה לעסקים.

