אלטרנטיבות - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. היא ספקית שוק מקוונת בחינם המשמשת כמתווך בין קונים וספקי טכנולוגיה בתעשיית התוכנה. החברה מסייעת לצרכנים בבחירת תוכנה לצרכיהם באמצעות ביקורות ומחקר של משתמשים.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge הוא שירות אינטרנט המציע לצרכני תוכנה מיקום מקוון מרכזי לשליטה וניהול של פרויקטי תוכנה בקוד פתוח ומחקר תוכנות עסקיות.
G2
g2.com
השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
פלטפורמת קניית מודיעין של PeerSpot היא המקום אליו הולכים המקצוענים הטכנולוגיים כדי לקבל מידע מעשי ואמין על טכנולוגיה ארגונית, כך שהם יכולים להיות בטוחים שמה שהם קונים זה בדיוק מה שהם צריכים. מופעל על ידי הקהילה הגדולה בעולם של רוכשי טכנולוגיה ארגונית, PeerSpot מספקת ביקורות מעמיקות, פורומים מקוונים,...
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk עוזרת לעסקים למצוא ולהשוות תוכנות בכל קטגוריות התוכנה העיקריות. חקור תמחור, תכונות, ביקורות משתמשים, דירוגים, הנחות ועוד.
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius הוא האתר לאנשי מקצוע לחלוק תובנות מהעולם האמיתי באמצעות ביקורות מעמיקות על מוצרי טכנולוגיה לעסקים.