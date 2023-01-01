Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!

אתר: gaannotations.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל GAannotations, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.