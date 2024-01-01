WebCatalog

FlyPix AI

FlyPix AI

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: flypix.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של FlyPix AI ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach empowers users of all technical backgrounds to create customized use cases and obtain valuable insights from their data.

קטגוריות:

Software Development
Location Intelligence Software

אתר: flypix.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל FlyPix AI, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

TravelTime

TravelTime

traveltime.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Background Remover

Background Remover

bgremover.stockphotos.com

Google Earth

Google Earth

google.com

Ottava

Ottava

ottava.io

RemovePanda

RemovePanda

removepanda.com

Honeylove

Honeylove

honeylove.com

Usercentrics

Usercentrics

usercentrics.com

SnapEdit

SnapEdit

snapedit.app

cogniflow

cogniflow

cogniflow.ai

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

GPTKit

GPTKit

gptkit.ai

Crono

Crono

crono.one

DinMo

DinMo

dinmo.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.