flexEngage
אתר: flexengage.com
flexEngage is the leading provider of personalized transactional communications for retailers, enabling brands like Under Armour, GNC, DXL, and 5.11 Tactical to transform standard transactional touchpoints (receipts, order status messages, and shipment tracking page) into dynamic engagement channels that drive loyalty and revenue. The company is backed by Y Combinator, strategic investor Synchrony Financial and other high-profile investors.
