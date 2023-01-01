Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed intelligence. Together, these features drive demand, profit, and revenue growth on online marketplace.

אתר: feedvisor.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Feedvisor, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.