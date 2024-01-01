אלטרנטיבות - Feedly
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush מציעה פתרונות לקידום אתרים, PPC, תוכן, מדיה חברתית ומחקר תחרותי. מהימנים על ידי למעלה מ-6000000 משווקים ברחבי העולם
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com הוא ערכת כלים ידועה עבור קישורים נכנסים וניתוח SEO. כרגע אנחנו בולטים מהעדר של שירותים דומים אחרים על ידי הבסיס הגדול ביותר של קישורים חיים, אינדקס ענק ועדכוני מהירות האינדקס הטובים ביותר. אנו משפרים ללא הרף את כל האלגוריתמים שלנו כדי לספק ללקוחותינו את נתוני הקישורים הנכנסים העדכניים ו...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch היא חברת מודיעין צרכני דיגיטלי שבסיסה בברייטון, אנגליה. Brandwatch מוכרת שישה מוצרים שונים: מחקר צרכנים, קהלים, Vizia, Qriously, ביקורות ו-BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research הוא "אפליקציה בשירות עצמי" או תוכנה כשירות, אשר מאחסנת נתוני מדיה חברתית על מנת לספק לחברות מידע ואמצעים לעקוב ...
Awario
awario.com
התחל ניטור מותג בחינם! עקוב אחר אזכורים במקורות האינטרנט, נתח את המתחרים שלך, עקוב אחר משפיעני הנישה שלך ומצא לידים ברשתות חברתיות!
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
לקוחות מסתמכים על פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית של Dataminr לאיתותים מוקדמים של אירועים בעלי השפעה גבוהה וסיכונים מתעוררים, כדי להגיב בביטחון ולנהל משברים בצורה יעילה יותר
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 נותן לך גישה מיידית לאזכורים על המותג שלך ברחבי האינטרנט.
Mention
mention.com
קבל את הכלי הכל באחד המאפשר לך להקשיב לקהל שלך, לפרסם פוסטים יוצאי דופן ולהגיב ללקוחות שלך.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
שירות ניטור מדיה מהסוג הטוב ביותר עבור טלוויזיה, רדיו, חדשות, פודקאסטים וחברתיים, ומאגר אנשי הקשר המדויק ביותר בתעשייה.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (לשעבר MediaMiser) היא ספקית של תוכנות ניטור וניתוח מדיה ושירותים מקצועיים לאנשי יחסי ציבור ושיווק. Agility PR Solutions משתמשת בטכנולוגיה קניינית כדי לנטר, לצבור, לנתח ולשתף תוכן מיותר מ-200,000 מקורות במדיה חברתית, מסורתית ודיגיטלית כדי לספק דוחות ניתוח מפורטים ותדרוכים יומיים...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
השתמש ב-Muck Rack כדי למצוא עיתונאים, לקבל עיתונות על הסיפור שלך, לעקוב אחר החדשות ולדווח על השפעת יחסי הציבור שלך. עיתונאים יכולים לבנות תיקים ולהאיץ את הקריירה שלהם.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
נתוני אינטרנט ללא גירוד אינטרנט. חפש טריליון חתיכות של תוכן מקושר ברחבי האינטרנט או חלץ אותם לפי דרישה עם Diffbot.
SentiOne
sentione.com
גלה האזנה מקוונת מבוססת בינה מלאכותית ואת העתיד של אוטומציה של שירות לקוחות עם בוטים קוליים וצ'טבוטים לשיחה.
Contify
contify.com
Contify היא פלטפורמת שוק ומודיעין תחרותי המותאמת לבינה מלאכותית למעקב אחר מידע על מתחרים, לקוחות ופלחי תעשייה.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
מודיעין שוק ופלטפורמת חיפוש גלה תובנות בשניות, לא בשעות לנוע במהירות השוק על ידי מעקב בקלות אחר חברות, נושאים ותעשיות ברחבי יקום נרחב של תוכן - באינדקס, ניתן לחיפוש והכל במקום אחד.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
הבן כיצד הציבור עוסק בכל נושא. נתח ודווח על למעלה מ-7 שנים של נתוני מעורבות ציבורית ברחבי האינטרנט והמדיה החברתית.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
ניטור מדיה בזמן אמת לצוותי תקשורת. שלב הזנות בזמן אמת של תוכן אינטרנט וחברתי עם נתוני מעורבות ציבורית, כדי לזהות ולחזות את התוכן החשוב
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
מה זה Wizikey? Wizikey היא תוכנת ניטור מדיה ויחסי ציבור. זה עוזר לחברות בניטור מדיה על פני מדיה שונים יחד עם מגמות, ותובנות על מודיעין תחרותי והפצת הודעות לעיתונות ברחבי העולם. זה גם עוזר לאנשי יחסי ציבור למצוא את קבוצת הכתבים הנכונה, לשלוח פיצ'רים מותאמים, לאסוף ולהעריך סיקור תקשורתי ותובנות. היא ז...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip היא פלטפורמת יחסי ציבור נקודתית המסייעת ליזמים, אנשי יחסי ציבור ומשווקים לחפש אנשי קשר רלוונטיים לתקשורת (עיתונאים, עורכים, בלוגרים, משפיענים וכו'), לבנות רשימות מדיה, לשלוח פיצ'רים מותאמים אישית או הודעות לעיתונות בכמות גדולה, ולנטר באינטרנט ו טוויטר מזכיר. 1) מיילים ומספרי טלפון של מיליון...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM מדמיינת מחדש את המדיה הרווחת עם טכנולוגיית ניהול יחסי הציבור שלה. פלטפורמת ה-PRM מאפשרת לאנשי מקצוע בתחום השיווק והתקשורת לגלות את המדיה הנכונה להציע את הסיפורים שלהם, לנהל קשרי מדיה ומסעות פרסום, לנטר את הסיקור ושיתוף הקול של המותג שלהם, ולמדוד בקלות את ההשפעה העסקית ממאמצי מדיה שהרוויחו...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud מספק את הטכנולוגיה המקיפה ביותר בעולם לאירועים מקצה לקצה ושירותים נלווים כדי להניע את היצירה והניהול של אירועים. נהל את כל מחזור החיים של האירועים שלך, לא משנה המיקום, הפורמט, הגודל או האורך - ממפגשים בודדים ועד לחוויות תמיד. Notified מאפשר למתכנני אירועים, משווקים ואנשי תקשורת ...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz היא פלטפורמת ניתוח ומעורבות של מדיה חברתית עטורת פרסים, שניתן לפרוס אותה ביעילות כדי להקשיב ולהגיב לבאזז מקוון שנוצר על ידי המותג ולהעריך את האפקטיביות של קמפיין שיווקי נתון. Locobuzz לא רק עוזר ב'האזנה' למדיה חברתית אלא גם ב'מעורבות' עם משתמשים על בסיס מותאם אישית באמצעות תכונות CRM מובנות...
Isentia
isentia.com
פתרון מודיעין המדיה של Isentia מספק שירות ניטור מדיה, ניתוח ותובנות מקיף ברחבי מקוון, טלוויזיה, רדיו, מדיה חברתית ודפוס.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute משנה את הייחוס השיווקי בשידורי מדיה, תוך שימוש בטכנולוגיה המונעת בינה מלאכותית המספקת מדדי ביצועים כמעט בזמן אמת עבור פרסומות בכל פורמטי השידור, כולל מקומות מתוזמנים ולא מתוכננים (קריאה חיה, מבצעי אזכורים אורגניים). Veritone Attribute ממנפת נתונים ממודעות משודרות ומתאם אותם לניתוח...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service הוא פלטפורמת שירות לקוחות מאוחדת מקורית בענן המופעלת על ידי AI המאפשרת חווית לקוחות וסוכנים חלקה על פני 30+ ערוצים דיגיטליים, חברתיים וקוליים, ומספקת תובנות ניתנות לפעולה וניתנות להרחבה בזמן אמת - ומבטלת את הצורך בכל פתרון נקודתי אחר. שירות Sprinklr - - מאפשר ללקוחות ליצור אינטראקצי...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
גלה את ההשפעה של יחסי ציבור מקוונים! עקוב אחר מה שנאמר על המותג שלך, צור את הסיפור שלך, זהה וערב את הקהל שלך ונתח את התוצאות.