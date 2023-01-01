אלטרנטיבות - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
התאם אישית הזמנות מקוונות לכרטיסים, פליירים וברכות המשקפות את הסגנון האישי שלך - לחתונות, חגים, ימי הולדת וכל הרגעים החשובים.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
בעולם העסקים המהיר של היום, ניהול אירועים יעיל חיוני לחברות כדי ליצור חוויות משפיעות ולהתחבר ללקוחות פוטנציאליים. עם עליית הטכנולוגיה, עורכי אירועים מסתמכים יותר ויותר על כלים חדשניים כדי לייעל את התפעול ולמקסם את ההחזר על ההשקעה שלהם. פתרון אחד כזה שהושק לאחרונה הוא boothX. פלטפורמה מתקדמת זו מציעה...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter היא פלטפורמת אספקת אירועים פשוטה וקלה לשימוש, המסייעת לך לרכז את תהליכי התקשורת, התפעול והבטיחות שלך - מחברת את כל הצוות שלך במקום אחד. ייעל את המשלוח שלך, היה מוכן לדברים שיכולים להשתבש והגבר את מעורבות הצוות באירוע הבא שלך. הצג פחות איברי, היה מוכן לדברים שעלולים להשתבש ולהגביר את מעורבות ...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto היא תוכנת כרטוס חינמית המנהלת ומקדמת אירועים, מוכרת כרטיסים באינטרנט ועוקבת אחר ביצועי האירוע.
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
תוכנה מודולרית לניהול אירועי פסטיבל ומוזיקה המאפשרת לנהל את תפעול הפסטיבל, הסמכה, צוותים ואמנים.
PopBookings
popbookings.com
עם PopBookings, אתה יכול לשמור הכל במקום אחד כך שכולם יהיו באותו עמוד. ייעול תהליכי האיוש העסקיים שלך עוזר לשמור אותך ואת הצוות שלך מאורגנים. כל אחד יכול להתייחס לאותו מידע בתוך החשבון. חסוך זמן עם הכלים העוצמתיים שלנו.
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
צוות קונסיירז' עוזר למנהלי אירועים לשלוח הודעות טקסט מתוזמנות ודו-כיווניות (SMS) עם אורחי האירוע.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard הוא כלי חינמי, הכל-באחד לתכנון אירועים ותקשורת בו תוכלו לארגן אירועים לקבוצות מ-10-1000+ עם רשימת אורחים ברורה. כפלטפורמה מודולרית, Guestboard מאפשר לך לבחור ולבחור את הכלים המדויקים שהאירוע הקבוצתי שלך צריך: לוח הודעות, מסמכים וקבצים משותפים, רשימת אורחים, לוח זמנים, מקומות לינה, עסקאות,...
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com היא פלטפורמת אופטימיזציה של יישומי אינטרנט וזרימת עבודה המספקת אינטגרציות תוכנה, נתונים ניתנים לפעולה וחוויית רשת חברתית ממותגת כדי לחסוך לך זמן, למנוע שגיאות ולהפחית עלויות הקשורות לתכנון והספקת אירועים וירטואליים, כולל סמינרים מקוונים, כנסים וחשיפות, סטרימינג בשידור חי ומסירת תוכן מ...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch מאפשר שותפויות על ידי ייעול תהליך מכירת החסות. אתה יכול למנף את הנתונים שלנו כדי לחפש, לגלות ולבצע בדיקת נאותות על מותגים. יש לך גם מקום להציג את המגרש שלך. חמישה יתרונות מרכזיים של SponsorPitch: 1. לספק לך נתוני עסקאות לחברים בלבד על מותגים ופעילות החסות שלהם כדי לעזור לך להכין את הפיץ...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr היא פלטפורמת השיווק ללא מטרות רווח, שנבנתה במטרה לעזור לארגונים לשחרר השפעה רבה יותר ויותר הכנסות. עם כלי פרסום קלים לשימוש, אימייל, מדיה חברתית וכלי מעורבות דיגיטלית, Feathr עוזרת לך להגביר את המודעות, להגביר תרומות מקוונות, לקדם אירועים, לגייס מתנדבים, ובסופו של דבר לעשות יותר טוב. תכונות ו...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent מספקת פלטפורמת אירוע הכל באחד לכל אירוע ולכל אירוע. הפלטפורמה שלנו מפשטת את הניהול של כל שלב במחזור החיים של האירוע תוך שהיא נותנת לך את הנתונים והתובנות הדרושים לך כדי למקסם את הערך שלך. בין אם באופן אישי, וירטואלי או היברידי, תהיה לך פלטפורמה אחת עם כל מה שאתה צריך כדי למצוא ספקים, למשוך משת...