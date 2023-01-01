WebCatalog

EmailLabs

EmailLabs

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: emaillabs.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של EmailLabs ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to use in a few moments. RESTful API will allow you to integrate with your IT system fully. You can also use ready-made libraries and code samples. 🌐 We have many years of experience in the field of e-mail deliverability. We send over 6 billion messages a year. 🚀 Discover more: https://emaillabs.io/en/

קטגוריות:

Business
Email Deliverability Tools

אתר: emaillabs.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל EmailLabs, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

SparkPost

SparkPost

sparkpost.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.