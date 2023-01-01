WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - dscout

UserTesting

usertesting.com

בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.

Userfeel

userfeel.com

שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.

VideoAsk

videoask.com

הדרך הקלה ביותר לנהל שיחות וידאו אסינכרוניות. צור מעורבות בקהילה שלך, גייס כישרונות חדשים, צור לידים טובים יותר ועוד הרבה יותר.

Userlytics

userlytics.com

נצל את פלטפורמת מחקר המשתמשים המתקדמת שלנו ואת הפאנל העולמי של יותר מ-1.6 מיליון כדי לשפר את חווית הלקוח והמשתמש שלך.

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

