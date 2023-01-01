אלטרנטיבות - dscout
UserTesting
usertesting.com
בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לנהל שיחות וידאו אסינכרוניות. צור מעורבות בקהילה שלך, גייס כישרונות חדשים, צור לידים טובים יותר ועוד הרבה יותר.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
נצל את פלטפורמת מחקר המשתמשים המתקדמת שלנו ואת הפאנל העולמי של יותר מ-1.6 מיליון כדי לשפר את חווית הלקוח והמשתמש שלך.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...